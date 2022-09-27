Storyteller Festival events planned in Winona

The public is invited to attend free storytelling workshops, with the nationally renowned storytellers from the Sandbar Storytelling Festival from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Registration is not needed, but seating is limited.

Creating Tall-Tales

WHO: Bil Lepp

Bil Lepp WHERE: Blue Heron Coffeehouse, 162 W. 2nd St.

Blue Heron Coffeehouse, 162 W. 2nd St. Bil Lepp has made a career of creating and telling humorous tall tales. His stories often begin as tiny ideas or fragments of truth that he works into what has been called "cathedrals of flapdoodle and bull." How does he do it? Where do these stories come from? In this workshop, Lepp explains how to turn the original idea into a great and funny story using gradual exaggeration, jokes, puns and wordplay. He also shares the need to limit detail and be precise in language to get the most out of each story.

A Story Walks into a Cafe: Sparking Creativity

WHO: Alton Takiyama-Chung

Alton Takiyama-Chung WHERE: Blooming Grounds Coffee House, 50 E. 3rd St.

Blooming Grounds Coffee House, 50 E. 3rd St. We all tell stories. If you tell a joke or tell someone about your day, you are telling a story. Join storyteller Alton Takiyama-Chung as he demonstrates various types of stories, including a folktale, a personal story, a historic tale, and a ghost story. Workshop participants will work on a group story and will also play with creating their own stories in a safe and friendly environment. Fun and shenanigans are sure to follow when A Story Walks into a Cafe.

Winona Friendship Center performance

Two internationally renowned storytellers will perform at the Winona Friendship Center, 251 Main St., Friday, Oct. 14, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The events are free and open; no tickets are required.

Regi Carpenter

For over 20 years, Regi Carpenter has been bringing songs and stories to audiences of all ages throughout the world in school, theaters, libraries, at festivals, conferences, and in people’s backyards. An award-winning performer, she has toured her solo shows and workshops in theaters, festivals, and schools, nationally and internationally. Carpenter is the youngest daughter in a family that pulsates with contradictions: religious and raucous, tender but terrible, unfortunate yet irrepressible. These tales celebrate the glorious and gut-wrenching lives of four generations of Carpenters raised on the Saint Lawrence River in Clayton, N.Y. Tales of underwater tea parties, drowning lessons, and drives to the dump give voice to multi-generations of family life in a small river town with an undercurrent.

The Rev. Robert Jones Sr.

Rev. Robert Jones Sr. is a native Detroiter and an inspirational storyteller and musician celebrating the history, humor, and power of American Roots music. His deep love for traditional African American and American traditional music is shared in live performances that interweave timeless stories with original and traditional songs. For more than 30 years he has entertained and educated audiences of all ages in schools, colleges, libraries, union halls, prisons, churches, and civil rights organizations. At the heart of his message is the belief that our cultural diversity tells a story that should be celebrated, not just tolerated. He makes his home in Detroit while performing throughout the U.S., Canada, and Europe. An award-winning multi-instrumentalist, he is accomplished at guitar, harmonica, mandolin, banjo, and fiddle. He has recorded six albums of original and traditional songs. The Rev. Jones is the former host of the award-winning radio programs “Blues from the Lowlands” and “Deep River” broadcast on Detroit Public Radio’s WDET-FM Detroit. And, he has taught music history courses at Wayne State University in Detroit. As an ordained minister and a Baptist pastor, he has an unwavering faith in the cultural importance of sacred and traditional American roots music. In addition to his solo performances, he often collaborates musically with his wife, Sister Bernice Jones, singer/songwriter Matt Watroba, and poet/performer M.L. Liebler.

Free workshop planned

Internationally renowned storytellers Bil Lepp and Regi Carpenter will present a special — and free — storytelling workshop for college students Thursday, Oct. 13, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Saint Mary’s University’s Performance Center.

Lepp and Carpenter are two of the five storytellers performing at this year’s inaugural Sandbar Storytelling Festival Oct. 14-15 at Saint Mary’s. The two have worked with college students all over the country. Lepp and Carpenter will share tips for how to craft your own stories for personal or professional use or for pure entertainment! Register now at bit.ly/3flP7ZO.

Area college students are also invited to a special storytelling competition Friday, Oct. 14, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. as part of the festival.

Students will be given up to 5 minutes to tell a story on any family-friendly topic.

Prizes will be awarded for third place ($100), second place ($200) and first place ($300).

Prize winners will be announced on the Page Theatre stage during the Friday, Oct. 14, performance by the Mettalarks at 6 p.m.

The first-prize storyteller will have the opportunity to share their story on stage Saturday, Oct. 15, on the Page Theatre stage during the 7 p.m. “Fun Night” performance.

Participants do NOT need to attend the workshop to participate.

For more information, visit sandbarstorytellingfestival.org, email sandbarwinona@gmail.com, or call 507-703-6001.

These activities are made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts & cultural heritage fund.