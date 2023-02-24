The City of Winona Street Department released its plan for downtown snow removal following the recent snowfall.

In a statement, the Street Department announced Tag and Tow operation to be in effect for the downtown area consisting of Huff Street to Franklin Street and Broadway to Levee Park Dr.

On the 27th, the Alternate Side Parking Ordinance will be strictly enforced during the hours of 12:01 am to 6:30 am. Tag and Tow will be in effect on the even-numbered side of the street and in Municipal Parking Lot #1

On the 28th, the Alternate Side Parking Ordinance will be strictly enforced during the hours of 12:01 am to 6:30 am. Tag and Tow will be in effect on the odd-numbered side of the street and in Municipal Parking Lot #3.