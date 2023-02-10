Bridges Health is a Winona State University program that exists in partnership with the Friendship Center in Winona. These student-led, faculty-guided clinics provide free health services and counseling to community members regardless of age.

Started in September 2017 and initially run out of the Friendship Center in downtown Winona, Bridges Health moved to the Sobieski Park Lodge on E. 7th Street three years ago.

After years of renewing one-year agreements between the city of Winona, the Friendship Center, and WSU to use the Sobieski Park Lodge, the Winona City Council approved a five-year license agreement to continue the program at the lodge.

“Our intent when we opened Bridges Health in the fall of 2017 was to provide a platform for health profession students, from all kinds of disciplines, to learn with and from one another in a community—outside of the traditional biomedical settings like a hospital or clinic. So we could really be in the community and work,” said Jennifer Timm, Bridges Health director and WSU associate professor of Graduate Nursing.

“At the same time, we were really looking at the community needs assessments in the Winona area. There’s a very large population out there, young and old people, that don’t have access to even an annual preventive health care visit and traditional clinic. So we wanted to be part of our local community bringing increased access to health and wellness services, particularly for at-risk and underserved groups in the Winona community and beyond.”

All students participating in the clinic are enrolled in a course that requires experiential learning or clinical work with WSU faculty. The services delivered by Bridges Health are free and for anyone — making sure cost is not a barrier to service, said Timm.

“We inform our clients that students will be delivering the services who are working under the oversight and supervision of licensed clinical faculty. The structure of the program really allows open engagement with the faculty and the clients,” said Timm. “We always tell our clients that our students learn so much just by spending time with the clients, whether it’s a conversation or a more involved service. It’s been a positive experience I think reciprocally for our students, of course, and then for the clients that are engaging in the service.”

Even during COVID lockdown, Bridges Health never skipped a beat, said Timm. The program offered virtual and telephone services, called Caring Calls, which became one of the more popular programs of Bridges Health.

The clinics have evolved to offer opportunities for social work students along with nursing, athletic training and public health.

“We have developed a really great opportunity, part of our inter-professional teams, by having a social work student that helps facilitate the clinic— creating a partnership, internship experience. So that social work student does their internship with the Friendship Center and then on the Thursdays, when Bridges Health operates, they are the social worker student at the facility,” said Laura Hoberg current director of Park Recreation Services and previously the Recreation Coordinator at the Friendship Center.

Bridges Health’s clinic is on Thursdays during the fall and spring WSU semesters from 10 am to 4 pm at the Sobieski Lodge.

“There’s a lot of benefits to the program. Obviously, one is the physical benefit and giving access to services for folks that might be underinsured, not have insurance, or not have access to a hospital or urgent care or a place to get the routine checkups or ask health questions,” said Hoberg. “There’s that component to it, but I think the other piece that’s really important is the students are to build relationships with the clients they see. For the most part, they’re spending an hour with each client, during which the client can ask questions about caregiving or mental health— to have a conversation and be able to really listen to their clients. I think the folks that utilize the service are really heard and supported.”

Bridges Health has a website, bridgeshealthwinona.com, that lists what services they provide, and walk-ins are welcome, said Hoberg. The goal of clinics is to be as accessible as they can.

“One thing that has evolved over time with Bridges Health at Sobieski Lodge is just this richness around bringing multiple generations together in one space. Some of the most special aspects that come out of the program at Sobieski Lodge is the amazing dynamic between college students, who might be in their 20s, and the older, adult clients or young families coming in,” said Timm.

“There’s just this amazing cross-generational energy that comes and it’s a really special thing to experience when you’re in that building.”

