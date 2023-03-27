As election day quickly approaches for the Winona Area Public Schools referendums, officials are looking to share information about the plan to all generations — including those still attending the schools.

The referendum, set to be voted on April 11, includes two questions. Question one asks voters to approve $72.5 million for classroom and building improvements, and question two asks for an additional $21.7 million for improvements to extracurricular spaces.

Question one must pass for question two to pass.

Ruby Hetzel, senior student board representative on the district’s Board of Education, has had a unique view into the referendum process for a student.

It’s the first referendum in the school district that Hetzel has been old enough to understand, since she was in middle school during the last referendum.

“I think it’s just so cool to actually sit down and see how the stuff is brought to the board and how the board handles it,” Hetzel said. “And it’s a unique experience that I think you can take with you anywhere.”

Hetzel and junior student board representative Adele Jacobsen are the first student representatives to be on the board while a referendum has taken place.

Hetzel said it’s important for the district to share information about the ballot initiatives with high school students, as many of them are not familiar with details of the referendum — and some of them are now 18 and eligible to vote.

“I know a lot of people still don’t really know a lot about it,” she said.

Hetzel said the district is working to change that by placing posters in the high school and teachers have taken moments to talk about it when asked.

Signs at the school also encourage students to vote early at the school. Hetzel said the reminders inspire some students to learn more about it, once they learn how easy it is for them to vote at the school building.

She believes the easy accessibility to voting helps push students to do so and that more students will vote as they learn more about the option to vote early.

Hetzel said students may not know all the details about the referendum, but they understand some of the shortcomings of the district’s facilities.

For example, she compared the band room at the high school to the band room at the high school in Austin, Minnesota; she said students have experienced how the performances sound different in Austin’s more up-to-date room.

And, while many voting-eligible students in the district will graduate by the time the referendum could make an impact on the schools, Hetzel said some students still care about it as their own younger siblings may be affected by the potential changes.

Hetzel also said it’s important for everyone to vote on the referendum, even those without a personal interest in the schools.

She said the students in the schools now will have an impact on the community as a whole as they enter the workforce after graduation, so their education matters.

“I think it’s like a personal investment,” Hetzel said about people putting money toward the schools.

She said the process has helped her understand referendums and school funding. She said the information and process may impact her own children one day.

For more information about the referendum, visit winonaschools.org.

These are the highways in Wisconsin with the most fatalities. These are the highways in Wisconsin with the most fatalities.