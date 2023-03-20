Students in fifth through 12th grades put their engineering designs to the test Friday, March 17 at Winona State University as they sought a spot in the championship in Anoka. Seven teams from area schools and home schools designed and built complex machines using everyday objects and were judged on the machine’s design and operation as well as the team’s presentation and journal they kept.

The regional competition was hosted by the Winona State University College of Science & Engineering with the entirety of the contest run by the Minnesota State Engineering Center of Excellence, based at Minnesota State University- Mankato’s campus. Teams competed in two divisions. The senior division being high school students and the junior division being middle school. The junior division was expected to make machines with 10-15 steps. The senior division was expected to make machines with 15-20 steps and at least one chemical reaction, one electrical step, one fluid power step and one mechanical action step.

The participating schools were Chatfield Middle School with three teams, Cotter Middle School with one team, Cotter High School with one team, a home school from Lanesboro with one team, and a home school from Houston with one team.

“Some of them started on their machines as early as September. Some may have started a month ago," said Winona State University College of Science and Engineering Dean Charla Miertschin.

Students were encouraged to work this year's theme of into orbit into their creations.

"They’re really encouraged to use recycled materials," Miertschin said. "So that could be anything from boxes and milk crates to something that was used in another project.”

Miertschin said it’s different between the schools with how the contest is used in the curriculum. For some schools, the contest is an extracurricular activity, most likely a club, with teams meeting outside of classroom times. For others, the contest and construction of the machines are part of the curriculum.

“Another component is the judging. We recruit judges to come in," she said. "We’ve got current students, alumni, retirees, and some industry reps that are taking the day to come in and judge the teams."

The Cotter High School team, the Octo-cats, was the only team competing in the senior division and took home first place. The home school team of Steam Team Houston took first place in the junior division with the Cotter Martians in second, the Chatfield Smartians in third, and the home-schooled Koren Academy in fourth. Those teams will have the opportunity to take in the judges’ feedback and update their machines before the April 21 championship in Anoka.

“It’s a nice opportunity to work on a large project where you’re encountering lots of setbacks and a lot of troubleshooting,” said Houston home school teamer Mary Lemke. “It’s a fun opportunity to demonstrate their skills and capabilities; some of that creativity too.”

Nora Gathje, who teaches seventh through 12th-grade science at Chatfield, said building the machines for the contest is part of her elective science class curriculum. First starting with simple machines and Rube Goldberg machines, she introduces the contest and students begin brainstorming.

“It’s something that’s so open-ended. We don’t have enough of that in traditional education," Gathje said. "Even when we do labs in science, the teacher knows what the answer is supposed to be. It gives them authentic problem-solving and imagination."

At Cotter, the teams for the Engineering Machine Design Contest are clubs outside of the classroom said Cotter High School science teacher Eric Paulsen.

“Not all kids need to work with their hands, but most of them do. And some kids really do thrive with that. Any trained educator will agree that doing is learning. A lot of times you’re at your desk and kind of just talking about learning because you’re not applying it to your life or really having your hands on it,” said Paulsen. “So it might not stick. When kids are doing things, they’re learning and they oftentimes learn through failure. Some teachers are afraid to show their kids how they can fail. This type of program absolutely shows them how they can fail and there’s great learning involved in that.”