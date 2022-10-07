Sugar Loaf Ford Lincoln wins Best Place to Work in Minnesota

Sugar Loaf Ford Lincoln is the Best Place to Work, as named by the Minnesota Retailers Association as part of the 2022-23 Minnesota’s Retail Champions program.

Representatives of Sugar Loaf Ford Lincoln, which first opened its doors in 1977, accepted the award Thursday at the Retail Rally event in Golden Valley.

Mike Puetz, owner of Sugar Loaf Ford Lincoln, said the experience of winning Best Place to Work has been extremely humbling.

“It’s hard for me to wrap my head around,” said Puetz. “There are so many businesses that work hard, do a good job, and have also struggled — us being one of them. We’ve had to adjust our sails a number of times, and we did it with our employees first. And to look at getting the recognition out of all the people that could have won it, it’s overwhelming.”

Puetz explained that the culture around the company, which has developed in 45 years of business, is a distinguishing factor for Sugar Loaf Ford Lincoln. The management believes in taking care of their internal customer, who are the employees working there, said Puetz.

They have had employees go through big and unexpected situations, Puetz said. “When we find, out we get together as managers and almost unanimously will help them. Whether it’s catastrophic medical, dental or something, whatever it is. It is part of our culture, you pay it forward.”

Sugar Loaf Ford Lincoln greatly appreciates its place in the community of Winona, Puetz said. Giving back and investing in the community, whether it’s donations, contracting locally, or even just bringing in local catering into the office, is how Puetz says the company wants to spread the wealth.

“If our business is good, we give back. Who do we owe it to? Our local people. That’s who buys our vehicles and uses our services,” said Puetz. “So we need to set an example because talk is cheap. If we don’t set a good example, then we’re a hypocrite.”

Sugar Loaf Ford Lincoln was nominated for the award by the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce.

Christie Ransom, president and CEO of the chamber, said you can walk in the doors and feel the connectivity between everyone.

“They have made a big impression,” said Ransom. “I think through the pandemic, I really saw them as a leader rising up to support the community, as well. They were a standout for that.”

Puetz and Ransom shared excitement when finding out from the president of the Minnesota Retailers Association, Bruce Nustad, that Sugar Loaf Ford Lincoln has won the award.

“It’s an honor for them,” Ransom said. “This isn’t just a local award. This is a statewide award, which looks at the tens of thousands of businesses throughout the state. I’m proud that we’re bringing this award back to Winona. That’s a big deal.”

Puetz said every day is a new challenge and there’s been a lot of changes in just the last five years, but he’s looking forward to keep up the work and culture Sugar Loaf Ford Lincoln has created in the last 45 years.