The season of riverboat dockings in Winona has begun. Now until October, cruise ships from both the American Cruise Lines and American Queen Voyages will dock 31 times at Levee Park.

The public is welcome to view the boats as they make their stop in downtown Winona.

Pat Mutter, Visit Winona executive director, said cruise ship visits are a special part of summers in Winona.

“I think it’s wonderful to have the riverboats come and dock at Winona again,” Mutter said. “We encourage people to come down and take a look. It’s just so special.”

Because it’s not something you see every day, Mutter said, a lot of families like to come and watch the incoming boats.

“I think it’s fun when the passengers come down and people welcome them and ask them about their experiences,” Mutter said. “The passengers are just happy to come and visit a new town, sightsee, and enjoy their day in Winona.”

Visit Winona volunteers also greet the riverboat passengers and provide them with information about Winona’s attractions, restaurants and shopping.

“We want to give them an idea of what the town is about, where they can go, and the places they can walk to,” Mutter said. “Visit Winona works with our local partners, like the historical society, art museum and Polish museum, and we help to schedule all these different offerings for our guests.”

Most of the boats dock in Winona for eight to 10 hours. With dockings subject to change due to weather conditions, many boats arrive in Winona at either 6 a.m. or 1 p.m.

The first boat of the season made its stop Tuesday at Levee Park and continued on its tour Wednesday night.

The next docking will be at 6 a.m. Saturday with a 2 p.m. departure.

While the public is welcome to watch the boat come and go, no tours of the boat will be available. There is public parking available at the foot of Walnut and Johnson streets.

For the complete schedule of riverboat docking, go to the Visit Winona website or call 507-452-0735.