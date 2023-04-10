The shouting of chants could be heard Thursday along Huff Street as Winona State University students and community members marched during the Take Back the Night event.

“Stop the violence, no more silence,” one person blasted through a megaphone.

The Advocacy Center of Winona partnered with WSU students in the Women’s Gender and Sexuality Studies program to host the event, which is dedicated to promoting healing through community engagement for those who have dealt with sexual assault and gender-based violence.

The event showcased dance, poetry and speeches to about 150 people who attended the event prior to the march.

The walls of the Science Laboratory Center on campus were adorned with “feminist love notes” that explained the inspirations and source material students drew from while organizing the event.

Just behind the stage were tables with advocacy resource information, teal-colored mementos and the student seminar’s Healing Through Revolutionary Love magazine.

Professor Mary Jo Klinker, director of the WGSS program, wanted students to have the opportunity to be social change makers connected to action.

WSU students have been involved with the event and others for decades. WSU this month will celebrate 30 years of the program, but the Take Back The Night event started in 1982.

“(Take Back The Night) was likely a part of the impetus that led to the creation of the program that names and offered a critical language for people to think about gender and inequity in our world,” Klinker said.

The welcoming energy of the event provided a platform for students and community members alike to present. This led to performances from many different ages, races and backgrounds.

“This event allows us to break the divide between the campus and the community because all of us are impacted by sexual violence,” Klinker explained.

The Advocacy Center of Winona echoed a similar sentiment. Destiny Walker, WSU’s confidential advocate, spoke at the event to bring awareness to their on-campus resource.

“You never know what resources are available to you until you ask,” Walker said.

Discussing the importance of support, empowerment and comfort, Walker hoped this event would get more people who need the resources to come forward.

“I hear you, and I’m here for you,” were the closing remarks in Walker’s speech.

The event impacted not only community members but also those involved in the event.

“I’m a little shaken by how powerful this event is,” singer Brynne Schultz said prefacing their performance.

Following the performances, attendees marched up Huff Street, across Broadway and back toward the WSU campus. The chanting and signage were met with cheers and car horns from those who passed by.

“Claim our bodies, claim our right, take a stand, take back the night!” attendees chanted.