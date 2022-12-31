Taking a look back at 2022 in Winona

This past year has been full of memorable moments for the Winona community. Here's a look at just a few topics that helped define 2022.

Construction

Construction made a big impact on Winona in 2022, as multiple roundabouts were built along Highway 43/Mankato Avenue, including at the highly traveled intersection of Highway 43 and Highway 61.

Additionally, major construction went beyond just road work, as work on a new Winona County jail continued throughout the year. The project is expected to be completed in June.

Elections

Winona County residents once again got out and voted this November, resulting in changes at the school, city, county and state levels. 2023 will soon reveal how these changes will impact the community and the decisions being made.

Health

COVID-19 was still present and concerning in Winona County in 2022, but the spread did seem to slow down after the first few months of the year as weekly totals of cases and deaths, for the most part, stayed low.

While monkeypox spread quickly throughout the United States in 2022, Winona County made it through the year without a single case, unlike neighboring counties of Olmsted and La Crosse.

East End Recreation Center

Many members of the Winona community stood up for themselves and what they believe is important when the East End Recreation Center's future was at stake in 2022. By expressing to the city council their love for the center and all it offers the community, they were able to save it from being demolished and replaced by a new combined public safety building.

Festivals

With COVID-19 not as large of a concern to many as it has been the past few years, festivals and other community annual events were once again a hit in Winona in 2022.

The year was packed full of events to get families and friends together, including, but not limited to, Steamboat Days, Boats and Bluegrass Festival, Frozen River Film Festival, Mid West Music Fest, Great River Shakespeare Festival, Sandbar Storytelling Festival and more.

Ukraine

While the war in Ukraine may seem like an issue thousands of miles away, the Winona community came together in a variety of ways to support the Ukranians whose lives are now forever changed — like through vigils and even showing and appreciating their children's art locally.

And, for some Winona natives, the Russian invasion of Ukraine came a bit too close to home — including Tyler Jacob, who spent time in Russian captivity while trying to leave Ukraine. He was able to make it back to Winona in early 2022 with the help of many both here in Minnesota and where he was being held captive.

Abortion rights

When Roe v. Wade was overturned by the United States Supreme Court in June, many Winonans didn't stand by silently, even though Minnesota still allows abortions. Instead, rallies were hosted throughout the community to show many residents' support for abortion rights.

Coming together

While 2022 may have had many ups and downs, throughout it all the community was ready to come together to help support each other.

Many local GoFundMes were posted that many locals came together to help with, like when residents and their loved ones faced the hardships of cancer, car accidents and more.

Additionally, around the recent holiday season, people stepped up to help those less fortunate — for example, by gifting a multitude of presents to members of Winona's Little Warriors and their families.

