Team Vogel awards 'Pay It Forward' scholarship

Mary Morgan was selected by Team Vogel as the recipient of the 2020 Joe Vogel '96 "Pay It Forward" Memorial Scholarship.
Joe Vogel ‘96 was a devoted alum and community member.
The Cotter community had a positive impact on Joe’s life -- leading him to often share memories or stories from his time at Cotter.
Cotter was a part of his family. Joe died in August 2010 from colon cancer. Joe and his wife, Rachel, organized Team Vogel vs. Cancer, which raises money for Winona-area families battling cancer and for cancer research.
Joe will always be remembered for his smile, great sense of humor and his efforts to “Pay It Forward” – to give back to others.
Each year, students submit applications for the $1,000 scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to one student who upholds and lives the spirit of “Pay it Forward.” The award may be applied to Cotter tuition or college tuition.