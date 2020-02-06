You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Team Vogel awards 'Pay It Forward' scholarship
0 comments

Team Vogel awards 'Pay It Forward' scholarship

{{featured_button_text}}
Vogels

Mary is pictured with Sr. Judy, her parents, Paul Morgan and Rita Miller, Joe's parents, Tom and Mary Vogel, and Team Vogel rep/Joe's classmate, Kristin (Brang '96) Biesanz.

Mary Morgan was selected by Team Vogel as the recipient of the 2020 Joe Vogel '96 "Pay It Forward" Memorial Scholarship. 

Joe Vogel ‘96 was a devoted alum and community member. 

The Cotter community had a positive impact on Joe’s life -- leading him to often share memories or stories from his time at Cotter.

Cotter was a part of his family. Joe died in August 2010 from colon cancer. Joe and his wife, Rachel, organized Team Vogel vs. Cancer, which raises money for Winona-area families battling cancer and for cancer research.

Joe will always be remembered for his smile, great sense of humor and his efforts to “Pay It Forward” – to give back to others.

Each year, students submit applications for the $1,000 scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to one student who upholds and lives the spirit of “Pay it Forward.”  The award may be applied to Cotter tuition or college tuition.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News