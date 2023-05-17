The Minnesota Department of Human Services is now offering text message reminders for Minnesotans who have Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare about renewing their health insurance.

Prompted by when it’s time to renew health insurance, the department of human services will now be texting important updates and announcements.

“We want people to stay covered,” Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead said. “Text messaging is a commonsense way to reach them with important information.”

These text reminders are not interactive for recipients and no one should respond to the messages with personal information.

All texts about insurance from the Department of Human Services will come from the number “28343.”

Additionally, individuals enrolled will receive renewal forms by mail along with text messages notifying them when to watch their mail along with deadline reminders.

Over the month of April, the Department of Human Services has sent out about 100,000 renewal notices to people with Medical Assistance via text message.

One in four Minnesotans have insurance through Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare.

By May 2024, state, county, and Tribal workers will check eligibility for over 1.5 million people with those programs.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services is also developing user-friendly ways to complete the renewal process online or over the phone.

For more information about renewals and to update contact information and get text messages visit mn.gov/dhs/renewmycoverage.