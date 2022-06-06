The bus is back! WAPS Summer Meal program begins June 13

All children ages 18 and under in Winona will receive free meals through the Winona Area Public Schools Summer Meal program.

This includes the return of the Summer Lunch Bus, which will once again be parked outside the Bob Welch Aquatic Center, 780 W. 4th St., from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on weekdays beginning Monday, June 13, and ending Friday, Aug. 12.

Summer meals will also be distributed at the following locations:

Goodview Elementary School, 5100 9th St., 11:30 a.m. to noon, June 13-Aug. 26

Winona Middle School, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., June 13-Aug. 26

Camp Awesome at Pleasant Valley Church, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., June 22-24

There will be no meals on July 1 and July 4.

At this time, USDA regulations state that meals must be eaten on site, which is a change from the previous two years.

Any changes will be posted on winonaschools.org.

