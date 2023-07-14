There are many ways to experience the Winona County Fair. Whether you go for the fair food like corn dogs or funnel cakes, enjoy the contests or vendors, or even love the trailer races around the Grandstand the county fair is synonymous with small town living, family and friends, and fun.

With attractions like the carnival, competitions, and shows, the county fair in St. Charles kicked off Wednesday and has entertainment for people young and old through Sunday.

Russ Rudlong of LeRoy said he’s been selling his handmade, wooden chairs at the fair for nine years and looks forward to coming back each year.

“It’s a lot of work when you’re out here eleven hours a day and the temperature hits 90 or 100 degrees,” Rudlong. “But the people have me coming back. I just love the people I meet and being able to talk to them, everybody’s so different.”

Rudlong said the county fairs are a special part of the summer and many people grew up being a part of them.

“The 4-H, and the kids have their cattle, pigs, and goats, it’s all a part of growing up in these small towns,” Rudlong said. “This is excitement for a small town and you can get out with the family. There’s always something to do.

The fair’s festivities kicked off on Wednesday but there’s still more happening over the weekend like live music, exhibits, and the trailer races at the Grandstand.

Music at the fair’s entertainment tent on Saturday consists of bluegrass music from the GrassRun Band at 4 p.m. On Sunday, the music continues with The Bandanas playing at 12:30 p.m and the Irish, Folk, and Americana tunes of the RavensFire Band at 2 p.m.

Additionally, the Grandstand will have Trailer Races at 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday with tickets sales starting at 3 p.m.

Tasha Sanders of St. Charles said the fair is a fun week every summer she enjoys bringing her family to— who have grown more involved with the fair over the years.

“My children are involved in 4-H, my daughter shows goats, and now my son is even working at the fair all week,” Sanders said. “I think people really like our Winona County Fair. It’s always a nice, clean environment and just good fun all around.”

Sanders said county fairs, like Winona County’s, are important to the communities and give the warm, summer months another opportunity to get outside and have fun.

“It keeps the kids involved in activities, especially 4-H,” Sanders said. “And it’s also good bonding time and the kids look forward to it every year.”

Of course, there are many more activities, entertainment, and things to do all day Saturday and Sunday. A full schedule can be found at winonacountyfair.com.