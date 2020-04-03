The Winona Flood of 1965, Part 1: Falling water, rising river, worst flood in memory predicted

×
Rudy’s fishing boat was tied up at the back door.
Barely three blocks away the water was rising, already challenging the levee that had failed them 13 springs before. So before Rudy and Clara climbed into bed, their boat was tied at the back door. Just in case. Just to be sure.
Like Rudy and Clara Schneider, for most people and communities up and down the Mississippi River, the record-setting flood of 1952 had hardly begun to fade in memory. That spring, a 17.94 foot crest weakened and topped hastily constructed dikes, sending the Mississippi River pouring into basements and living rooms in low-lying areas of Winona, including the Schneider’s home on West Fourth Street.
Now, as March turned to April, forecasters were talking of a flood beyond any in living memory, and up and down the Mississippi, people looked warily at the rising river with thoughts of seeking higher ground.
The floodwaters of April 1965 began falling on rain-sodden cornfields as farmers struggled with a muddy harvest the previous fall. During September, significantly-above-average autumn rainfall fell throughout the Mississippi River watershed, soaking the soil throughout the region. The National Weather Service recorded measurable precipitation 16 of September’s 30 days, with the Mason City, Iowa, reporting station measuring nearly 5 inches more rain than normal for the month. The saturated soil held its moisture through October and into November, when a sharp and persistent drop in temperatures drove the frost into the wet earth deep and hard.
Nearly a third of Wabasha was surrounded near the height of the 1965 flood. West Wabasha and St. Elizabeth's Hospital are high and dry in the right lower corner.
Daily News file photo
The winter continued cold and snowy, save for a brief, sudden February warm-up that generated rain showers across the region, adding moisture to the winter snowpack well ahead of the spring thaw. March brought alternating bouts of heavy snow and sudden thaws, filling the tributary streams and rivers of southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin, while winter snows laid thick and wet, piled in the northern forests and drifted deep on the central Minnesota plain.
On March 17-18, a blizzard roaring across eastern South Dakota, across Minnesota and into Wisconsin, dumped up to another 18 inches of snow onto the existing snowpack and left nearly 4 feet of snow piled in the fields and ditches, snow that would eventually find its way into the Minnesota and other Mississippi River tributaries. In St. Cloud, 51 inches of snow fell in March, so much the National Guard was called out to clear streets and extricate traffic.
And that snow did not go away.
The March that came in like a lion hung on like a polar bear. In Minnesota it proved to be the second-coldest March on record, with an average temperature of 14.8 degrees, and it was the fifth-coldest in Wisconsin.
Water consumes Lock and Dam No. 3 in Red Wing.
Buffalo County Historical Society
From the offices of the National Weather Service, forecasters viewed the deep heavy snow and deeply frozen ground with growing trepidation. On March 19, Joseph H. Strub, Weather Service river specialist, predicted that based on current conditions, the river would crest at 14.5 feet at Winona — a foot and a half above flood stage – a situation that would be no cause for alarm.
But Strub attached a caveat. If another inch of rain should fall as the flood crest developed, river levels to rival 1952 could be anticipated.
On March 29, a blizzard dumped 10 inches of new snow on the region.
The next day, the front page of the Daily News warned, “Deep snow could trigger worst flooding in years.”
Between April 1 and April 15 between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain fell across the region, melting the snowpack and running off the frozen ground into rapidly swelling creeks, streams and tributary rivers.
And the Mississippi began to rise.
On April 3, in what might later be viewed as an omen, a delegation of federal and state civil defense officials canceled a flight to the area to evaluate flood preparedness citing rain and potential bad weather.
Two days later the Corps of Engineers began raising the roller gates on the lock and dam system to allow the river to flow uncontrolled, in anticipation of high water. The next day, April 6, brought news of additional heavy rain across the region, including 1.13 inches at St. Cloud and a forecast crest to equal the record set in 1952. In the Minnesota River valley, heavy rains led forecasters to predict the Minnesota would crest at 25 feet at Mankato, 6 feet over flood stage and only a foot below the top of that city’s 26-foot flood dike. As the waters rose and the forecast became even more grim, more than 200 high-school and college students got to work raising the city’s dike.
“This is what we were afraid of,” Strub said.
In Hastings, 36 blocks went underwater when the Vermillion River, normally a pleasant creek, burst its banks and rendered 300 people homeless.
And more rain was in the forecast.
Levee Park during the 1965 flood in Winona.
Winona County Historical Society
On April 7, the first families were evacuated ahead of the rising waters in La Crosse.
Shortly before 6 p.m. that day, the floodgates were opened on Lock and Dam No. 7 to prevent an ice jam, but it caused the river downstream to rise rapidly, putting about 100 families living on Pettibone and Green Islands at risk. Army reservists under the direction of the Red Cross assisted in the evacuation.
In Mankato, 500 people were evacuated by National Guard troops and preparations were made to shelter up to 1,200 families after an ice dam let loose on the Blue Earth River, dumping a rush of water into the swollen Minnesota River threatening to wash over Mankato and St. Peter.
A day later, with the Minnesota River at 28.75 feet and rising, nearly 8,000 people were homeless in the Mankato area. But the dikes, built in desperation to 29 feet, still held.
And on the Mississippi, a new threat was looming.
Old Bridge Road in Wabasha during the 1965 flood.
Contributed by Debbie Koenig
On April 9, Lake Pepin was frozen shore-to-shore, covered in hard, blue ice, three feet thick and riding on a river that was rising an inch and a half every hour. In Wabasha, residents looked north at the three-mile-wide expanse and worried that the ice, borne by wind and current, might let loose of the shoreline and move south in a piece.
They had reason to worry. Rising water had flooded Central Point, north of Lake City, drowning up to 50 summer homes that were sheared from their foundations and reduced to kindling when an east wind drove Lake Pepin ice across the flooded landscape.
“We can fight high water, but there’s no defense against a moving ice field,” Wabasha game warden Willis Kruger said.
The mayor of the threatened city put it more succinctly.
“If Lake Pepin ice comes in a sheet with the floods, there’ll be no more Wabasha,” Mayor Ray Young said.
In an effort to avert impending disaster, the tow Ann King churned upriver, acting as a makeshift icebreaker, battering the solid mass, while from the shore, a large railroad crane reached out from the Milwaukee Road tracks to hammer the ice with a wrecking ball.
The morning of April 15, the worst fears seemed to be realized. A strong wind picked up out of the northwest, driving a quarter-mile-long ice floe toward Wabasha — and smashed into a flooded woodland, diverting it from the city.
But as the ice floated past, the river continued to rise.
The danger was far from over.
As the basic part of the dike-building work was completed in Winona, sandbaggers found time to construct shelters from the often bitter winds and cold rains that assailed them. An unidentified youth spoke over the telephone link in his shelter between the Prairie Island dike and the contractor's shack. These phone lines also were used by the dike patrol.
Boat houses washed out by high water. View from Hwy. 35 south of Alma.
Buffalo County Historical Society
View of Fountain City from the Mississippi River.
Buffalo County Historical Society
People sandbagging at the Army Corp of Engineers boatyard in Fountain City.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Sandbags along river in Buffalo City.
Buffalo County Historical Society
The foot of Johnson Street in downtown Winona during the 1965 flood.
Eugene Sobeck, Contributed
Gene Martin installing a pump outside the Winona Knitting Mill during the 1965 flood.
Contributed
Downtown Winona suring the 1965 flood. Bay State Milling is the tall building in the background.
Eugene Sobeck, Contributed
Picture of the boat houses behind the Alma Farmers Union.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Picture of rebuilding the River Road in Buffalo City.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Picture of rebuilding the River Road in Buffalo City.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Picture of an American Crane and a tugboat loading parts off a barge.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Picture of flooding between Hager City and Red Wing.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Picture of Olson house along the Mississippi River on Hwy 35.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Picture of stranded boathouses along the river.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Picture of the Wabasha to Nelson Dike Road.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Picture from Second Street looking down at the end of Lock & Dam #4.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Picture of the Dairyland Power Station looking south on Main Street.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Picture of the River Road looking North by the Auer Farm on left.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Looking west from Northern States Power plant during the 1965 flood in Winona.
Contributed by Ronald Walther
Looking east at Whittaker Marine from Northern States Power plant during the 1965 flood in Winona.
Contributed by Ronald Walther
Foreground: Flooded Main Street in Cochrane during the 1965 flood. (Frances Kannel photo)
Contributed by Orlin Brommer
Picture of Humbolt and 14th St. in Buffalo City.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Picture taken from the bridge looking down Second Street in Winona during the 1965 flood. The water was almost up to Third Street.
Contributed by Judy Pruka
Picture taken from the bridge looking down at the levee which is completely under water in Winona during the 1965 flood.
Contributed by Judy Pruka
Hiawatha Drive West in Wabasha during the 1965 flood.
Contributed by Debbie Koenig
Alleghany Avenue in Wabasha during the 1965 flood.
Contributed by Debbie Koenig
Hiawatha Drive and Pembroke intersection in Wabasha during the 1965 flood.
Contributed by Debbie Koenig
Buffalo City Park.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Johnson Street in downtown Winona during the 1965 flood.
Contributed by William Braun
Johnson Street during the 1965 flood in Winona.
Contributed by Ronald Walther
View from the Northern States Power Company steam plant roof looking south to the Watkins building in Winona during the 1965 flood.
Contributed by Ronald Walther
View from the Interstate bridge, looking at Latsch Island during the 1965 flood in Winona.
Contributed by Ronald Walther
Sandbagging at 5A dam.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Taken from the Chicago & Northwestern Depot in Winona during the 1965 flood.
Contributed by Ronald Walther
The pumping of the ground water with sand points driven around the Telephone Co building at the corner of West Third and Johnson streets to prevent water from going in the basement during the 1965 flood in Winona.
Contributed by Ronald Walther
Bay State Milling, large buildings, and the foot of Walnut Street to the right during the 1965 flood in Winona.
Winona County Historical Society
Picture of the Red Wing Dam.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Picture of Hwy 35 going south towards Fountain City.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Picture South of Durand.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Picture of Main Street in Alma looking north. The Mississippi is on the left is flowing over the tracks.
Buffalo County Historical Society
At the Northern States Power are of the coal unloading equipment from barges during the 1965 flood in Winona. The derrick was called a "stiff leg" and put the coal into the hopper and a conveyor belt moved the coal to the coal pile.
Contributed by Ronald Walther
Looking north down at the substation transformers from Northern States Power plant during the 1965 flood in Winona.
Contributed by Ronald Walther
Sandbags on the River Road in Buffalo City.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Looking southeast from Northern States Power plant during the 1965 flood in Winona.
Contributed by Ronald Walther
On the River Road past the Resort looking south, sandbags laid in the street to protect the houses.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Dike workers were preparing dikes up to 20 feet high in anticipation of record flooding in Winona. Here, they were stretching polyethylene strips across face of embankment. Sandbags were piled over the strips. Army Corps of Engineers said it was quicker and cheaper than ordinary sandbagging methods.
Daily News file photo
Lake Center Switch, located on the 50 block of Johnson Street in downtown Winona, during the 1965 flood.
Eugene Sobeck, Contributed
Four-way stop, old Kwik Trip, in Wabasha during the 1965 flood.
Contributed by Debbie Koenig
View from East Second Street in Winona with Northern State Power Company in the background during the 1965 flood.
Eugene Sobeck, Contributed
Lower East Main Street in Wabasha during the 1965 flood.
Contributed by Debbie Koenig
Fourth Grant Boulevard and Alleghany Avenue in Wabasha during the 1965 flood.
winonadailynews.com/piecesofthepast/
.
Contributed by Debbie Koenig
Clifford Burmeister standing next to their chest freezer that was raised up on blocks.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Sunken boathouse in Buffalo City.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Picture of Steve, Bruce, and Brian Burmeister in Buffalo City.
Buffalo County Historical Society
View from the Interstate bridge during the 1965 flood in Winona.
Contributed by Ronald Walther
Coal pile near the Northern States Power plant during the 1965 flood in Winona.
Contributed by Ronald Walther
Two cars driving south on Hwy. 35 by the Burlington Hotel in Alma.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Picture of the William A. Thompson dredge at Fountain City.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Highway 35 north end of Alma train depot on the left of picture, Burlington Hotel is on the right.
Buffalo County Historical Society
This house is on North Main Street, Alma. Picture shows the sandbagging along Main St. and Selma Burnett & friend standing in front of her home.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
The Latsch Island marina during the 1965 flood in Winona.
Winona County Historical Society
North side of Alma looking south on Main Street, Hwy. 35. Railroad depot is on the right.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Looking south toward Main Street in Alma. The railroad tracks are completely underwater. Sandbags are protecting the lock house of Lock and Dam No. 4.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Divers placed dunnage bags in the sewer to stop water during the 1965 flood in Winona.
Winona County Historical Society
Loaded railroad cars are parked on the bridge crossing the Mississippi River during the 1965 flood. The John Latsch Public Baths building is seen in the background.
Contributed by William Braun
The Burlington Railroad was put out of commission when water rose over its tracks across the river from Winona. Crews sandbagged buildings at Winona Junction. Water was up to the knees of the man standing on the tracks.
Daily News file photo
The Julius Wilkie and Levee Park during the 1965 flood in Winona.
Winona County Historical Society
Crew delivering sandbags to a needed area around Fountain City.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Water rose above the locks at the Red Wing Dam.
Buffalo County Historical Society
The emergency dike following the 1965 flood in Winona.
Courtesy of Jerry Modjeski
A home on Fifth Street in Cochrane, about three days before the crest during the 1965 flood. (Photo provided by Orlin Brommer)
Frances Kennel, contributed
Three homes on Fifth Street taken from Goose Lake during the 1965 flood. (Frances Kannel photo)
Contributed by Orlin Brommer
Deer at the Winona Deer Farm huddle together on a small piece of high ground and are surrounded by floodwaters of the Mississippi River. Feed was taken to them daily by boat. (AP Photo)
Contributed by Kevin Passehl
The Norhtern States Power plant coal pile surrounded by water with boats docked during the 1965 flood in Winona.
Contributed by Ronald Walther
At the Northern States Power plant, substation transformers during the 1965 flood in Winona.
Contributed by Ronald Walther
Picture of the boat houses behind the Alma Farmers Union.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Picture of the Red Wing Dam.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Picture of flooding between Hager City and Red Wing.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Picture of the Fountain City boatyard.
Buffalo County Historical Society
View of the River Street in Alma looking north towards the Dam #4.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Flooding in Winona during the 1965 flood.
Winona County Historical Society
Hwy. 35 in downtown Fountain City during the 1965 flood.
Contributed by Florence Kupietz
The Mobil gas station along Hwy. 35 in downtown Fountain City during the 1965 flood.
Contributed by Florence Kupietz
The Chicago and Northwestern railroad bridge in Winona looking towards Latsch Island during the 1965 flood.
Contributed by Florence Kupietz
The Chicago and Northwestern railroad bridge in Winona looking towards Latsch Island during the 1965 flood.
Contributed by Florence Kupietz
The Chicago and Northwestern railroad bridge in Winona looking towards Latsch Island during the 1965 flood.
Contributed by Florence Kupietz
The Mobil gas station along Hwy. 35 in downtown Fountain City during the 1965 flood.
Contributed by Florence Kupietz
Wally's in downtown Fountain City during the 1965 flood.
Contributed by Florence Kupietz
Wally's in downtown Fountain City during the 1965 flood.
Contributed by Florence Kupietz
Hwy. 54 looking towards the Winona Interstate bridge during the 1965 flood.
Contributed by Florence Kupietz
The Golden Frog on Hwy. 35 in downtown Fountain City during the 1965 flood.
Contributed by Florence Kupietz
The Walton Cabin during the 1965 flood in Winona.
Winona County Historical Society
Meyer Rental at East Front and Laird streets during the 1965 flood in Winona.
Winona County Historical Society
The Julius Wilkie and Levee Park during the 1965 flood in Winona.
Winona County Historical Society
Levee Park during the 1965 flood in Winona.
Winona County Historical Society
Looking east from the interstate bridge during the 1965 flood in Winona.
For more historical photos and features, visit winonadailynews.com/piecesofthepast.
Winona County Historical Society
Divers placed dunnage bags in the sewer to stop water during the 1965 flood in Winona.
Winona County Historical Society
View of the side street by Rudy’s Red Owl flooded.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Arial view of Red Wing, MN.
Buffalo County Historical Society
View of Main Street in Cochrane between Rudy’s Red Owl and the bowling alley.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Unknown dam.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Picture of the Dike road between Nelson and Wabasha.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Flooding near Northern Feed and Seed during the 1965 flood in Winona.
Winona County Historical Society
Pittsburgh Paint and Glass during the 1965 flood in Winona.
Winona County Historical Society
Flooding between Seond and Front streets with Northern States Power Company in the background during the 1965 flood in Winona.
Winona County Historical Society
Johnson Street during the 1965 flood in Winona.
Winona County Historical Society
Nothern Feed and Seed on Johnson Street during the 1965 flood in Winona.
Winona County Historical Society
Looking west with Bay State Milling in background during the 1965 flood in Winona.
Winona County Historical Society
View of east side of Winona during the 1965 flood.
Winona County Historical Society
East Second Street during the 1965 flood in Winona.
Winona County Historical Society
Divers placed dunnage bags in the sewer to stop water during the 1965 flood in Winona.
Winona County Historical Society
Divers placed dunnage bags in the sewer to stop water during the 1965 flood in Winona.
Winona County Historical Society
A dirt dike on the east end during the 1965 flood in Winona.
Winona County Historical Society
Picture of the Fountain City boatyard.
Buffalo County Historical Society
The Winona dike patrol knew what loneliness was, especially at night. An unidentified member of the patrol walked the Prairie Island dike April 17, the third night of the patrol's existence. With its string of lights, the dike looked like a deserted city street.
Daily News file photos
Full-time patrolling was conducted by the corps of volunteer watchers in Winona. Here a long stick is used to probe for possible weak spots. Many of the watchers carried portable radios which kept them in constant touch with radio station KWNO, the official communications and warning station.
Daily News file photo
Norman Indall, left, Oliver Strand and Arnold Stenehjem, standing, manned the Winona dike patrol desk in Civil Defense headquarters when this picture was taken. Indall is taking a call, possibly from one of the dikes reporting a "boil." Volunteer women did clerical work for the dike patrol just as they did for the overal CD effort.
Daily News file photo
Picture of the sandbagging crew.
Buffalo County Historical Society
When a secondary dike was constructed along West Fifth Street, east of John Street, placing a wall of sandbags in front of homes and business places, someone placed this sign, "You are now leaving the American sector" on the dike just west of Libera's Store in Winona.
Daily News file photo
Cleo Wolfe, left, and Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Kohner, were among the evacuees housed at the Winona Senior High School shelter. Passing the time of the day was no problem as reading, coffee drinking and conversation took care of many idle moments.
Daily News file photo
This is just one of the scenes that was duplicated hundreds of times during Winona's 1965 flood crisis. Here the Red Cross serves hungry dike workers on scene.
Daily News file photo
Keeping food and utensils categorized was a big job for the Salvation Army in Winona. Here Supply LaVona Clabough, left, local officer, goes over some of the supplies as Major Al Gorton, area disaster chariman, and an unidentified helper check off the list.
Daily News file photo
These are the men who directed Red Cross operations during the 1965 flood crisis in Winona. W. E. Morse, disaster chairman, is flanked by his assistants John Januschka (left) and John Curtin.
Daily News file photo
When rising waters threatened furniture in his cottage near Homer, Henry C. Jezewski, had it put on a platform near the ceiling. Curtains were pinned up around their rods.
Daily News file photo
Water has almost covered the first story of this cottage near Fountain City.
Daily News file photo
Rising waters inundated the Mertes Boat Harbor inlet and rose to the roof of the harbor building.
Daily News file photo
Ray Pelowski takes a brief rest as he helps move furniture from this east end home, one of those ordered evacuated April 19. Mrs. Robert Lovas is coming out through the doorway. In the background, crews are sandbagging a storm sewer opening -- the cause of the trouble.
Daily News file photo
Breezy Acres south of Winona appeared to be flooded acres as the river backed into the area and caused considerable flooding at the F. A. Krause Company. Although employees sandbagged against the water, there was considerable flooding inside the building.
Daily News file photo
The only indication that the Burlington Railroad ran here are the telegraph poles on either side. Buffalo County bluffs are at the right, flooded Delta Fish and Fur Farm to the left. A break in the roadbed here dropped the Winona crest, releasing water to a large floodplain extending right.
Daily News file photo
Abutments washed on this Burlington Railroad bridge across Trempealeau Bay between Brady's Bluff and Trempealeau Mountain. Water released by breaks in tracks upstream rejoined the Mississippi via the bay.
Contributed, Pauline Carl
Locks of Alma Dam 4 were four feet under water, leaving the dam completely detached. The overhead bridge, just left of center, served no purpase during the 1965 flood.
Daily News file photo
La Crescent is in the left background. This resort area was completely cut off by the highwater days before the 1965 crest. Milwaukee Railroad tracks from Minnesota to La Crosse run through the center. Hwy. 61/14, background.
Daily News file photo
Cochrane never looked like this before, with seven feet of water over the lowest are of town during the 1965 flood. A third of the residents of this village of 458 evacuated. Five-sixths of homes and business places had water, some on the first floor.
Daily News file photo
The government pier in Lake City, normally 15 feet above water, shows here as only dots along the barge, right center. At height of flood, 32 inches of water covered the pier. The structure to the left is the fishing barge, which was moved to this point during the flood to prevent its floating down the river.
Daily News file photo
Water was 5 1/2 feet deep in this nearly inundated area of Fountain City. It extended more than three blocks. Eleven business places and a dozen families evacuated.
Daily News file photo
3,000 feet of the 2 1/2 mile Nelson-Wabasha dike was washed away in 1965. A gravel buildup here and on many other washouts on the dike were reopened for travel May 8 -- nearly three weeks after the crest.
Daily News file photo
When water flooded the lowlands near Bluff Siding and Marshland, it had to find a way back to its usual channel. It pushed against the Green Bay and Western tracks at East Winona until it finally broke through, washing out the dike under the track.
Daily News file photo
Water rushing through the Green Bay and Western right of way at East Winona undermined the dike that supported the track in 1965. Signal poles and power line supports tipped as their bases were washed away.
Daily News file photo
Nearly a third of Wabasha was surrounded near the height of the 1965 flood. West Wabasha and St. Elizabeth's Hospital are high and dry in the right lower corner.
Daily News file photo
Lake Center Switch Company was successful in its efforts to keep its Johnson Street plant in operation during the 1965 flood in Winona. Not a single day of production was lost, thanks to polyethylene, sandbags anf pumps.
Daily News file photo
All the news was fit to print in the Leicht Press basement, but the press was not. Seepage water during the crest period submerged the press motors.
Daily News file photo
Water reached almost to Second Street as the crest reached downtown Winona, and a privately-built dike protected a group of buildings on Second Street, just east of Center Street in 1965. Railroad tracks along Front Street were covered by water.
Daily News file photo
As water began to surround Peerless Chain Company buildings along the riverfront in Winona, workmen built a steel bridge to take employees to the buildings in 1965. The plant remained open hroughout the flood.
Daily News file photo
The United Building Centers' yard at Second and Kansas streets became the first retail business firm in Winona to close as 1965 flood waters covered the area shortly before the crest reached here.
Daily News file photo
As the 1965 crest held, pressures began to build up in Winona's storm sewers, creating the danger of flooding around the sewer opening. Pumps, like this one at Second and Johnson streets, transferred water from storm sewers to the city sanitary sewerage system.
Daily News file photo
Few shoppers, but plenty of pumps was the order of the day for downtown Winona merchants when the flood had reached its crest in 1965. Most buildings along Second and Third streets had seepage water in their basements, and almost every storekeeper was pumping it out.
Daily News file photo
Employees had to use boats to get to the Northern States Power Company Liberty Street plant during the 1965 flood in Winona. The plant remained open throughout the emergency period, although it had to stop generating electricity when coal piles were flooded.
For more historical photos and stories, visit our special section at winonadailynews.com/piecesofthepast.
Daily News file photo
The Steamer Wilkie recaptured some of its past glory when 1965 flood waters in Levee Park made the old riverboat appear as if it were steaming downt he channel again. A rowboat took the place of cars in the Main Street parking lot.
Daily News file photo
Uniform of the day frequently was a raincoat during the 1965 flood. Here workers fill sandbags in one of the drizzling rains that fell intermittently during the flood period. In the background is the Chicago and North Western depot. More Pieces of the Past can be found at
winonadailynews.com.
Daily News file photo
A relaxed Winona city engineer James Baird was able to show a broad smile after days of crisis when the river began to recede and the city's protective dike system had withstood the test in 1965.
Daily News file photo
The Amerland bridge between Kellogg and Wabasha in 1965. The Mississippi River to the right off the picture and the old Zumbro River bed met here to cut Wabasha off from the south.
Daily News file photo
Early in the flood emergency period, crews began constructed privately-financed dikes around the Miller Industries building on East Front Street, along with its neighbor, Winona Industries, in Winona. Whitaker Marine and Manufacturing, Inc., is in the background.
Daily News file photo
Miller Industries and Winona Industries constructed their own dike to hold back the flood water in 1965.
Daily News file photo
Armour Agricultural Chemical Co. constructed its own dike and connected it to the city dike (left center) during the 1965 flood in Winona. The dike was successful as it kept the firm dry.
Daily News file photo
More than 50 sandbaggers worked at this area where the spillway from Lock and Dam 5A joins the Prairie Island dike during the 1965 flood in Winona. The river was about four feet away from its crest when this corner was reinforces with sandbags and plastic.
Daily News file photo
Three days before the crest there was considerable seepage behind the Crooked Slough dike in Winona during the 1965 flood. Two pumping stations along the dike kept ahead of the seepage which could have caused serious problems.
Daily News file photo
Homes and cottages on Prairie Island were flooded as the river reached a new record high in 1965. The river was four feet from its crest when this air view was taken.
Daily News file photo
Trucks moved hundreds of loads of dirt onto the Mankato Avenue dike to protect the area from flooding in 1965. Trucks entered the dike either from Hwy. 61 or from Mankato Avenue as men and machines raced to finish the dike before the river reached its crest.
Daily News file photo
Overflow from Sweazey Lake formed a pool on Westfield Golf Course at Fifth Street in Winona during the 1965 flood. A dike built here held back three to six feet of water that otherwise would have spilled across large residential and business areas on the city's west side.
Daily News file photo
When a storm sewer erupted at Fifth and Jefferson streets in Winona, contractors worked for 24 hours to build a containment pool, or "chimney," in the street during the 1965 flood. Nearby homes were evacuated since water was 10 feet deep in the pool. Water stopped rising when it reached a level equal to that of the river. Some of the overflow was channelled off to ponding areas controleld by pumps lifting water back into the river.
Daily News file photo
His hand on an inflated dunnage bag, Ray Beyers listened closely to instructions on attaching an air hose to the bag during the 1965 flood. He carried a bag into a manhole, placed it in the sewer main leading to the river, then attached the hose which filled it with air to about five pounds of pressure. Beyers, an art glass worker and former Navy diver, responded to a broadcast call for volunteers.
Daily News file photo
Dike construction at Mankato Avenue continued around the clock as trucks hauled fill to battle the rising waters during the 1965 flood. The white lines marked two areas of dike construction. This air view was taken 10 days before the crest.
Daily News file photo
Mountains of sand and bales of burlap bags filled yards at street department headquarters on Stone Street in Winona. Sandbags filled here were trucked to points of greatest immediate need.
Daily News file photo
It was men and machines against time as the Mississippi River inched upward by the hour during the 1965 flood. Prairie Island dike was being reinforced with fill when this air view was taken almost a week before crest.
Daily News file photo
On this first day of Civil Defense headquarters operations in Winona, everything had been neatly laid out. CD Director George K. McQuire unhurriedly took a call asking for help on the dikes - the first of hundreds. Communications Chief Roy Evett poured himself some coffee but skipped the asprin which late became a necessity.
Daily News file photo
Of several borrow pits during the 1965 flood, one of the largest was an excavation made in Glen Echo Addition, near Sugar Loaf in Winona. Huge quantities of soil with high clay content were taken from the pit, formerly the site of four suburban residential lots.
Daily News file photo
Workers battled to keep ahead of rising waters as they shored up dikes in Winona. At this corner of the Prairie Island levee, men face the riverward side with plastic and sandbags. On the interior side, machines have constantly increased its thickness with fresh earth.
Daily News file photo
Workers on the dikes during the 1965 flood in Winona.
Daily News file photo
Forming a secondary defense was this seven-block sandbag levee between John and Wilson streets on West Fifth Street in Winona. It spanned a low area that could have been a channel for flood waters, had the Crooked Slough dike given way. Some homeowners on the riverward side were dismayed but city officials said it was the only practical way to prevent great areas from flooding if the break occurred.
Daily News file photo
Lake Winon'a level rose early in the 1965 flood threat, then fell to near-normal when pumps went into operation at its outlet and its inlet was blocked. At one time, however, the lake water came almost to the floor of Lake Park Lodge.
Daily News file photo
Workers on the dikes during the 1965 flood in Winona.
Daily News file photo
The official river gauge at the Johnson Street pumping station showed the rise of the river level as it edged up to a record crest in 1965.
Daily News file photo
Westfield golf course looked like this during the 1965 flood period. This shows the upper end of the course, looking west from the clubhouse lawn.
Daily News file photo
Workers on the dikes during the 1965 flood in Winona.
Daily News file photo
Workers on the dikes during the 1965 flood in Winona.
Daily News file photo
Pittsburgh Paint and Glass during the 1965 flood in Winona.
Winona County Historical Society
Pumps ran continuously as business owners tried keep the water from the Mississippi River from filling the basements of downtown buildings during the flood of 1965 in downtown Winona.
Winona County Historical Society
View of east Second and Front streets during the 1965 flood in Winona.
Winona County Historical Society
View from East Front Street in Winona with Northern State Power Company during the 1965 flood. For more historical photos and features, visit our exclusive special section honoring and remembering the city’s history at
winonadailynews.com/piecesofthepast.
Winona County Historical Society
View of east side of Winona during the 1965 flood.
National Weather Service/Chicago
Unknown location of damaged railroad tracks during the 1965 flood in Winona.
Winona County Historical Society
Picture of the flooding in Buffalo City on the River Road looking north.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Picture of the flooding in Buffalo City on the River Road looking south.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Picture of flooding between Hager City and Red Wing.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Picture Unknown.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Picture of the Red Wing Dam.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Water consumes Lock and Dam No. 3 in Red Wing.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Picture of the Red Wing Dam.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Picture of the River Road in Buffalo City going south past 6th Street.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Unknown Flooded Area.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Picture of bar in Unknown location.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Picture of a flooded road unknown.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Picture of the boat landing area in Buffalo City along the River Road.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Picture of Durand on Hwy 10 looking at the Chippewa River.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Picture of the flooded Chippewa River with Hwy 10 Bridge in the background. The Durand Co-op on the right.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Picture from across the street from the Buffalo City Park.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Picture of Hwy 35 going out of Fountain City going south towards Winona.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Picture of the clean-up from the flood in Buffalo City.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Picture of the Baseball Diamond in Fountain City.
Buffalo County Historical Society
59. Picture of Hwy 35 going through Fountain City.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Picture of the Train depot in Alma looking north.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Picture of County Road OO between Buffalo City and Cochrane.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Unknown Flooded Area.
Buffalo County Historical Society
At the Northern States Power plant, substation transformers during the 1965 flood in Winona.
Contributed by Ronald Walther
Flooded Main Street in Cochrane looking north.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Sandbagging crew working on the River Road in Buffalo City.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Flooded Main Street in Cochrane.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Looking east from Northern States Power plant during the 1965 flood in Winona.
Contributed by Ronald Walther
Looking southwest from Northern States Power plant during the 1965 flood in Winona.
Contributed by Ronald Walther
Curt Schlosser then a teenager from Buffalo City, a volunteer in Cochrane, during the 1965 flood. This house is near the jct of Main and Fifth streets in the middle of downtown Cochrane. It was taken by neighbor Frances Kannel within a day or two of the flood's crest.
Contributed by Orlin Brommer
Looking southwest from Northern States Power plant during the 1965 flood in Winona.
Contributed by Ronald Walther
Steve, Bruce and Brian Burmeister on an adventure.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Sandbagging efforts working to protect residential housing.
Buffalo County Historical Society
Tractors and pontoons were the two most forms of moving possessions in Cochrane during the 1965 flood. (Frances Kannel photo)
Contributed by Orlin Brommer
Tractors and pontoons were the two most forms of moving possessions in Cochrane during the 1965 flood.
Contributed
Corner of Fifth and Main streets in Cochrane looking south during the 1965 flood. Buildings on left are not part of the primary flood zone today. (Frances Kannel photo)
Contributed by Orlin Brommer
River Road looking north in Buffalo City.
Buffalo County Historical Society
River Road going south in Buffalo City.
Buffalo County Historical Society
View of downtown Winona looking east from the Interstate bridge during the 1965 flood.
Eugene Sobeck, Contributed
An unknown sandbagged street in Winona during the 1965 flood.
Eugene Sobeck, Contributed
Gerkens Town and Country Store in Wabasha during the 1965 flood.
Contributed by Debbie Koenig
