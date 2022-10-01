Think Pink Color Fun Run/Walk returns for its second year Oct. 8

The 3.3-mile Think Pink Color Fun Run/Walk is back for a second year in Winona from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and will once again raise money for the Winona Health Foundation Breast Cancer Fund.

According to Winona Health, the fund helps support "local people who have breast cancer by providing financial assistance for treatment-related needs outside those typically covered by insurance."

Katrice Sisson, the manager of community and donor relations for the Winona Health Foundation, says this support can go to patients to help with costs including transportation expenses such as gasoline to go to appointments, wigs, massages, groceries accommodating special dietary needs and more.

So far this year, as of Friday, 195 people have registered for the Think Pink event. Registration fees from these participants have already helped raise about $13,000 for the fund.

And the total isn't expected to stop there, as people can still sign up for the race; registration is open through the day of the event.

The total raised has already far surpassed last year's Think Pink's final total of $12,000.

The increase can be credited to the run/walk's growing popularity -- last year, only about 67 people joined in on the Think Pink event, organizer and Miss Winona 2022 Mikaela Mohr shared.

"We're growing in leaps and bounds, which is exciting," Sisson said.

As well as more participants and more funds, organizers are also expecting more fun at this year's family-focused event.

There will be a Kid Zone, which will feature inflatables, cotton candy, refreshments, the police and fire departments and more. Winona's Little Warriors Drumline is set to perform during the event.

There will also be a mascot race, with participants including Winona State University's Wazoo, Winona Senior High School's Herky, Saint Mary's University's Big Red, Cotter's Rowdy and the Fire Department Dog.

The festivities will be near Unity Park, which is where the run/walk will begin, with people then traveling around the "Big Lake" of Lake Winona.

As it is a color event, pink color dust will be blasted at certain parts of the path, but people wishing to stay powder-free can choose not to participate in that portion of the event.

Mohr, who is a Winona State University student, had the idea with the help of Sisson to start the Think Pink Color Fun Run/Walk after her mother faced breast cancer twice.

Mohr shared that her mother was first diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer when Mohr was in the fifth grade, which would have been around 2011, she said.

While her mother did have a double mastectomy when she was first diagnosed with the cancer, it came back and metastasized during Mohr's junior year of high school.

With the help of surgery and radiation, Mohr's mother was able to recover from the cancer a second time and is now living life happily.

"It's just really inspiring, because she raised me and my sister by herself while going through cancer," Mohr shared.

Mohr said that one of her goals as Miss Winona 2022 has been sharing how breast cancer does not only affect the person diagnosed with it, but also the people around them -- like their children in the case of Mohr with her mother's diagnosis.

Mohr shared that her favorite part of the Think Pink event is seeing people's faces as they realize that their cancer journey really matters -- whether they are clean of the disease or still battling it.

"(Saturday) is going to be one of the best days ever. I'm very excited," Mohr said, after also sharing Saturday is her birthday, too.

To register online and learn more about the event, visit runsignup.com/ThinkPinkWinona.