Some Winona County voters will have two opportunities to visit the polls this spring.

While residents within the Winona Area Public Schools district will have the chance to vote on the district's pair of referendums April 11, residents of the county's third district also will have the chance to vote in a primary election May 9 for a new county commissioner.

The general election for the county commissioner position is set to be held Aug. 8.

Three candidates have filed to face-off for the vacant position: Bill Spitzer, Joshua Elsing and Pat Heim.

Winona County's third district includes, but is not limited to, Altura, Elba, Minneiska, Minnesota City, St. Charles, Stockton, Rollingstone and more.

A full map of the district, along with more information about the election, can be found on the Winona County website at www.co.winona.mn.us/434/Elections.

The county commissioner position became vacant after Steve Jacob was sworn into the Minnesota House of Representatives at the start of the current session.

Jacob now represents Minnesota House District 20B, which includes a portion of Winona County, along with sections of Wabasha, Olmsted and Goodhue counties.

Jacob was most recently re-elected to the Winona County Board in 2020.