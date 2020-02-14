Throwback Thursday: A crush, a murder a hanging in Houston County

This story initially appeared, March 9, 1923, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
The headlines read:
Slayer Of Houston County Girl Dies On Scaffold In Iowa, Calm And Unregretful
Girl Rejected His Attentions
Earl Throst Is Hanged at Fort Madison Penitentiary Today — Confessed to Clubbing Inga Magnusson, of Bee, Minn. — Girl Taught School Across Iowa Line.
FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) — Calm and composed to the last, and without a word of regret on his lips for the crime he had committed, Earl Throst, young Allamakee County farmer, mounted the gallows in the prison yard here this morning with a steady stride and was hanged for the murder of Inga Magnusson, the country school teacher who “turned him down.”
Sheriff Ben A. Davis of Allamakee County pulled the lever at exactly 7:30 a.m. Throst indirectly confessed to the murder shortly before he was hanged this morning, according to prison officials.
“Take this shirt and tear it up,” Throst told a deputy sheriff, as he was dressing to go to the gallows.
“But why should I tear up the shirt,” asked the deputy.
“Because it is the shirt I wore the day I killed her,” replied the condemned man.
Love affair denied
Earl Throst, 26 years old, who died on the gallows at the state penitentiary at Fort Madison today, confessed to the murder of Miss Inga Magnusson, 23-year-old Allamakee County school teacher, on Dec. 12, 1921. Execution of sentence was delayed for more than a year to permit due consideration of all angles of the case.
His victim resided at Bee, in Houston County, Minnesota, just across the state line from the Iowa rural school where she taught.
Another shadow than that of tie gallows hung over Throst since he entered the prison late in 1921.
In confessing to the murder, he declared Miss Magnusson was his former fiancée and he killed her in a quarrel.
Hero worship flourishes in the penitentiary and Fort Madison inmates who derived thrills from association with Orrie Cross and other daring gunmen who were put to death in recent years have snubbed the young north Iowa farmer who killed his sweetheart “because she turned him down flat.”
No love affair existed between Miss Magnusson and Throst, however. An engagement ring presented to her by Otto Deters of Eitzen, Minnesota, was on her finger when she was murdered, and they had chosen a day in February 1922 for their marriage.
Murder most brutal
Prison officials say Throst has been a model prisoner. The crime for which Throst paid the supreme penalty was most brutal.
Miss Magnusson’s parents became alarmed when she failed to come home for the evening meal on Dec 12, 1921. Her father went to the schoolhouse, which stands in a desolate ravine a mile from the Magnusson home. The door was locked and he found, by peering through a window, that the schoolroom was in order.
Believing the girl had returned home by another route, Mr. Magnusson went to the house, only to find that she had not appeared. Telephone calls to neighbors failed to throw any light on the mystery.
Accompanied by his son and several other men, Mr. Magnusson returned to the schoolhouse. They broke open the basement door and the father entered first.
His daughter’s hat was on the floor near the furnace. Then he found the girl. She was lying face downward behind a stone pillar in a dark corner. Her skull had been crushed. A piece of firewood, 30 inches long and 3 inches in diameter, wrapped in a blue bandanna handkerchief, was lying a few feet away. It was covered with blood.
Hounds trail slayer
Bloodhounds, summoned from Waterloo, arrived early the next morning after getting the scent from the club. One of the dogs led the way to Throst’s home.
Earl’s parents were in Caledonia, Minn., and the door was forced open. The dog followed the trail through the rooms on the lower floor, went up the stairway, entered young Throst’s bedroom and laid down on the bed. Bloodstained overalls and underclothing were found under the bed.
The dog then led the posse to two other houses where it was learned a pony and a saddle had been stolen in the night. Here, the dog lost the trail. At Eitzen, the man hunters were informed that Throst had purchased overalls and a sheep-lined coat at 10 o’clock the night before.
In the meantime, the superintendent of the county poor farm telephoned to Waukon the description of a certain “Whalen,” who ate breakfast at the institution, declaring he was a horse buyer traveling to Missouri from Montana. His description tallied with Throst’s.
The net was then spread over three counties. Descriptions of Throst were sent over all rural telephone lines and officials in nearby towns were instructed to watch for him. He was arrested that afternoon as he rode into Postville, 20 miles southwest of Waukon.
After four hours of questioning in the county jail here, during which he denied knowledge of the murder, Throst confessed.
Gov. Nathan Edward Kendall recently denied the appeal of L.L. Duxbury of Caledonia, attorney for Throst.
The execution was the tenth hanging under the Iowa law.