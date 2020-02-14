Throwback Thursday: A crush, a murder a hanging in Houston County

Prison officials say Throst has been a model prisoner. The crime for which Throst paid the supreme penalty was most brutal.

Miss Magnusson’s parents became alarmed when she failed to come home for the evening meal on Dec 12, 1921. Her father went to the schoolhouse, which stands in a desolate ravine a mile from the Magnusson home. The door was locked and he found, by peering through a window, that the schoolroom was in order.

Believing the girl had returned home by another route, Mr. Magnusson went to the house, only to find that she had not appeared. Telephone calls to neighbors failed to throw any light on the mystery.

Accompanied by his son and several other men, Mr. Magnusson returned to the schoolhouse. They broke open the basement door and the father entered first.

His daughter’s hat was on the floor near the furnace. Then he found the girl. She was lying face downward behind a stone pillar in a dark corner. Her skull had been crushed. A piece of firewood, 30 inches long and 3 inches in diameter, wrapped in a blue bandanna handkerchief, was lying a few feet away. It was covered with blood.

Hounds trail slayer