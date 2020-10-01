Throwback Thursday: Remembering the life of Bishop Cotter

This story originally appeared on June 28, 1909, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
The Bishop’s House, Winona, Minn. — It has pleased Almighty God to call from us our Rt. Rev. Bishop at a quarter after 11 o’clock Sunday night. The funeral services will be held at the pro-cathedral of St. Thomas of Winona on Wednesday, June 30, at 10 a.m. — F.T. English, Secretary. June 30, 1909.
Cards bearing the above information were this afternoon sent out by Rev. Father F.T. English, secretary to the late Bishop Cotter, conveying the sad news of his death. The cards were sent to all the priests in the Winona diocese and to bishops and high church dignitaries in the Northwest.
Rt. Rev. Joseph B. Cotter, first bishop of the Diocese of Winona, and one of the best loved men in the Catholic church in the Northwest, is dead. He passed away at 11:15 Sunday night. The funeral will be held at 10 o’clock Wednesday morning from the pro-cathedral, and will be attended by a great number of the high dignitaries of the Catholic church in the Northwest.
The remains will be taken at 3:30 tomorrow afternoon from the bishop’s palace at the West End to the pro-cathedral, where the body will lie in state until the time appointed for the funeral. Representatives from the different Catholic churches in the city will act as guard while the body is lying in state. The line of march from the palace to the pro-cathedral will be directly down Wabasha Street.
The funeral on Wednesday morning will be one in which the full rites of the church customary on such occasions will be exemplified.
Archbishop Ireland will preach the funeral sermon and probably either Bishop McGolrick or Bishop Shanley will celebrate the Solemn Pontifical Mass of Requiem. The Office of the Dead will be chanted by a choir composed of some of the priests of the diocese. The service will be concluded with the ceremony of absolution over the remains. In all it will last about two hours.
The interment will be made in St. Mary’s Cemetery in the lot set apart for the burial of priests of the church. Later it is expected to erect a chapel over where the body lies.
The pallbearers will be both honorary and active. The honorary bearers will be chosen from the priesthood while the active bearers will be representative laymen from the Catholic churches of Winona.
Archbishop Ireland is expected in the course of the next few days to appoint an administrator to look after the affairs of the Winona diocese until a successor to Bishop Cotter is chosen. According to the law of the Catholic church. this administrator will not be eligible for appointment as bishop.
Dates back eight years
The illness which resulted in Bishop Cotter’s death really dates back eight years to 1901 when he suffered from a severe attack of gallstones with complications. He was operated upon then at St. Mary’s hospital in Rochester, the case being an unusually severe one, and for several days his life hung in the balance. He recovered, but was never the same strong, well man after that he was before the operation.
Bishop Cotter’s death was due to muscular heart trouble aggravated by kidney troubles from which he had suffered for many years. After death occurred, undertaker J.E. Burke was summoned and has had charge of the laying out of the body.
In his casket, the bishop will be dressed in his full pontifical robes wearing his mitre and holding his crozier, which is the sign of his authority.
Useful and honorable career
An earnest and faithful worker in the vineyard of the Lord, whose labors have been crowned with signal success. That can truly be said concerning Rt. Rev. Jos. B. Cotter, ordained a priest in the Catholic church on May 21, 1871, and very soon thereafter coming to Winona, serving the St. Thomas Church here as its pastor until Dec. 27, 1889, when he was consecrated first bishop of the newly created Diocese of Winona.
His labors as bishop have been attended with signal success. The Diocese of Winona, over which Bishop Cotter presided, embraces the two southern tiers of counties of Minnesota, together with Wabasha County on the third tier.
On the date of its establishment in 1889, the diocese comprised 45 priests, 80 churches, two academies for girls, 12 parochial schools, one industrial school for boys and two hospitals.
At the present time, there are about 90 priests, 135 churches, three academies for young ladies, including the Young Ladies’ Seminary of Winona, 27 parochial schools, furnishing education to more than 4,000 children, three hospitals and one orphanage, and the total membership of the diocese exceeds 46,000 people. Thus, according to these figures, it will be seen that the diocese has practically doubled in the nearly 20 years since its creation under the supervision of Bishop Cotter.
Endeared before his appointment as bishop to Winonans through his pastoral work here, that endearment was, during his services as bishop, extended to include all members of the church and those who knew him generally throughout the diocese. As the first bishop of the Winona diocese he has laid well the foundations on which those who succeed him can build.
A liberal churchman
While devoted to the interests of the church and holding them pre-eminent, Bishop Cotter was always what might be termed a liberal churchman, in this respect following the footsteps of Archbishop Ireland.
Bishop Cotter was always, during his entire ministry, an earnest and consistent advocate of total abstinence, practicing what he preached. As a total abstinence lecturer, he attained national reputation while still in the Winona pastorate. For many years Father Cotter acted as the spiritual director of the Catholic Total Abstinence Union of St. Paul to which the Winona church belonged prior to the creation of the Diocese of Winona, and during this time was also active in his efforts in behalf of the National Catholic Total Abstinence movement, over which he presided for several years.
In 1887 and 1888, as lecturer of the national union and aided by the Col. W.P. Rend Fund, he visited the leading cities and towns of the country and pioneered with surprising success, the work of the C.T.A. Union lecture bureau. Thousands took the stand for abstinence on his persuasion.
Sketch of his life
Bishop Cotter, the oldest child of Lawrence P. Cotter and Anne W. Perrin, was born in Liverpool, England, on Nov. 10, l844. In 1848 the family removed to the United States, residing in New York and Cleveland until, in 1855, the attractions of the Northwest drew them to St. Paul.
Here the future bishop was inducted into the service of the sanctuary by the Rev. George Keller and shortly after was selected by Bishop Cretin for the seminary.
The bishop’s death prevented for a time the furthering of this plan and it was not until Bishop Grace placed him in the seminary of St. Francis de Sales, Wisconsin, that he began his classical studies.
In September 1864, he entered the ecclesiastical college of St. Vincent in Westmoreland County, Pa. Recalled to Minnesota in 1868, he entered St. John’s University, remaining there as pupil and professor until summoned to St. Paul in 1871 for ordination.
Ordained May 21, 1871, by Bishop Grace, he celebrated his first Mass on the Feast of Pentecost at St. Mary’s Church in St. Paul and soon thereafter was given the charge of tho Church of St. Thomas in Winona, with mission charges throughout the county.
The admirable schools of St. Thomas he established here in 1874 and placed them in charge of the Sisters of Notre Dame. From his young priesthood on he was always devoted to all diocesan works, particularly those of the seminary and orphan.
His has been a long and useful life filled with good deeds, and his death brings sincere sorrow to many hearts.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!