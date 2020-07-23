Throwback Thursday: The passing of a Winona pioneer

This story originally was published Nov. 18, 1901, in the Winona Republican Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
The death of Capt. S. D. Van Gorder, which occurred at 8:30 Saturday evening, after he had lingered for several days, suffering from a stroke of paralysis, removed a figure more than ordinarily prominent in pioneer days in the building of Winona and who in later days has been one of the most active in the conduct of the affairs of the Old Settlers’ Association.
He will be missed and his death will be sincerely mourned by many.
Capt. Samuel D. Van Gorder was born on Nov. 1, 1837, in the county of Chemung, N.Y., being the fifth son in a family of 10 children, his parents being Jonathan and Elizabeth Van Gorder. His mother died In Illinois in 1859, and his father died in Winona in 1864 at the home of his son, aged 79.
The chief characteristics of Mr. Van Gorder’s life have been his boundless energy and his devotion to his family.
At the age of 10, he worked on the Erie Canal in summer and in the winter on a farm. At 14, he was a steersman and saving his earnings. He then went to work in a sash and door factory in Croton, N. Y., and soon became its owner.
He sold out to good advantage and built a canal boat, which he ran a year. In 1856, he sold his boat and came to Winona, where he has ever since made his home.
First sawmill
His first work here was to build a large barn for E.S. Smith, and then, with Joel Mallery, he contracted to build Sugar Loaf Road. In 1857 he became interested in the first sawmill in Winona, afterwards purchased by Chas. Norton and Andrew Hamilton.
The same year he and Mr. Mallery built the western part of the wagon road over the Stockton hill. In the fall of 1860, he cut some logs on the Chippewa and purchased a sawmill at Chippewa Falls, but before he could put it in operation it burned.
The next year he built the Johnny Cater Road across the slough to Clark’s farm. That same year he opened a lumber yard, which he sold to Laird & Norton in 1863, and went to work for the Winona & St. Peter road at a salary of $2,400 a year. This position he held for three years, and then was compelled to resign on account of an attack of typhoid fever.
In 1865, he obtained a charter from the state of Wisconsin and bought the Turtle for a ferry boat. This boat was a small center-wheel steamer, 70 feet over all, of 30 tons registered, and cost $3,000.
That first summer only 11 teams were carried across on the boat, but persistence built up a profitable business. In 1868, a road was built across the Wisconsin bottoms by Col. DeGraff, subsequently extended by Capt. Van Gorder to Marshland and Bohri’s Valley.
In 1869, he got the road to the stone house constructed, and in the winter following furnished stone for the Northwestern railway bridge across the river here.
On May 27, during a test of the bridge, the movable span gave way and fell into the river with three painters at work, and Mr. Van Gorder being in a boat nearby rescued them. Until the bridge was rebuilt Mr. Van Gorder transferred the railroad’s passengers in his ferry boat.
An act granting “to Samuel D. Van Gorder, his heir’s, executors, administrators and assigns, the right to establish and maintain a ferry across the Mississippi River at Winona” was passed by the state legislature in 1868.
This gave to Capt. Van Gorder the exclusive right and privilege, for the period of 10 years, of keeping and maintaining a ferry across the waters of the Mississippi River from Winona.
The rates charged for crossing on the ferry were set to not exceed the following: For each foot passenger, 10 cents; each horse with rider, 25 cents; each two-horse or two-mule team or yoke of oxen, 60 cents; each single horse or mule with vehicle, 50 cents; each horse, mule, ox or cow without vehicle, 20 cents; each swine or sheep, five cents; merchandise or articles singly, for first 200 pounds, 20 cents, and for lumber, per 1,000 feet, 60 cents.
In 1876, he rebuilt most of the bridges on the Wisconsin road at his own expense, they having been washed out by floods. He put on a new ferry boat called the Van Gorder in 1877, which he sold to the city of Winona in 1880, along with certain franchises.
Built Lake Bridge
The present wagon bridge across Lake Winona was built by Capt. Van Gorder in company with Mr. Stellwagon, under contract with the city.
Capt. Van Gorder was for four years city marshal and then chief of police, and for one year street commissioner. Afterwards he was officer of the humane society.
From its inception he was one of the most active members of the Old Settlers’ Association, and his place on the executive committee will be hard to fill. He ranked high in Masonry, being a member of Winona Lodge, 18, Winona Chapter No. 5, and Coeuer ae Leon, Commandery No. 3, Knights Templar.
The funeral will be held on Wednesday afternoon at 3 o’clock from his late residence on East Fourth Street. The services will.be in charge of the Masons and either Rev. T.P. Thurston or Dr. J.J. Hillmer will officiate. The interment will be made in the Van Gorder lot in Woodlawn cemetery. The pall bearers will be furnished by the Old Settlers’ Association and will be as follows: O.K. Jones, J B. Knapp; Ed Pelzer, John O’Dea, D.B. Vance, Royal Evans.
There will be a Knight Templar escort accompanying the remains to the cemetery tomorrow.
