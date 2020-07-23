Throwback Thursday: The passing of a Winona pioneer

In 1869, he got the road to the stone house constructed, and in the winter following furnished stone for the Northwestern railway bridge across the river here.

On May 27, during a test of the bridge, the movable span gave way and fell into the river with three painters at work, and Mr. Van Gorder being in a boat nearby rescued them. Until the bridge was rebuilt Mr. Van Gorder transferred the railroad’s passengers in his ferry boat.

An act granting “to Samuel D. Van Gorder, his heir’s, executors, administrators and assigns, the right to establish and maintain a ferry across the Mississippi River at Winona” was passed by the state legislature in 1868.

This gave to Capt. Van Gorder the exclusive right and privilege, for the period of 10 years, of keeping and maintaining a ferry across the waters of the Mississippi River from Winona.

The rates charged for crossing on the ferry were set to not exceed the following: For each foot passenger, 10 cents; each horse with rider, 25 cents; each two-horse or two-mule team or yoke of oxen, 60 cents; each single horse or mule with vehicle, 50 cents; each horse, mule, ox or cow without vehicle, 20 cents; each swine or sheep, five cents; merchandise or articles singly, for first 200 pounds, 20 cents, and for lumber, per 1,000 feet, 60 cents.