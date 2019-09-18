This Throwback Thursday story appeared in the Winona Republican-Herald on Sept. 19, 1944.
An ordinance closing all establishments holding on- or off-sale liquor or beer licenses during the period that VE-day is to be observed in Wlnona was passed by the city council by a seven-to-two vote Monday evening.
This council action came after A J. Blngold, chief of police, submitted to the council his plans for VE-day and a report was received from Arnold Kohner. president of the Winona On-Sale Liquor Dealers association, that the organization had voted to close all liquor establishments during the observance of the Allied victory over Germany.
In his letter, Chief Bingold suggested that the closing be in accord with that of business places of the city. This was embodied in the ordinance as adopted by the council as follows:
Time Provisions
If the official announcement of the end of the war in Europe comes before 2 p. m. on a weekday, all establishments selling either beer or liquor will be closed for the balance of the day.
If, however, the announcement comes after 2 p.m., all establishments selling either beer or liquor will be closed for the balance of that day and all of the following day
If the announcement comes on a Sunday or a holiday, all establishments will close that day and all of the following day.
Other plans of the police department disclosed in the letter included:
- Placing all policemen on 24-hour duty.
- Calling' out the auxiliary police and military police.
- Closing the downtown district to vehicle traffic.
The general sentiment of the aldermen, as expressed in discussion of the ordinance, was in favor of the plan submitted by Chief Blngold.
Say Ordinance Unnecessary
Aldermen Daniel Bambenek, fourth ward, and John W. Dugan, first ward, who voted against its passage, contended that they were in favor of general closing of taverns, but did not believe that an ordinance was needed. They declared the mayor and chief of police already had sufficient authority and power to control the situation.
Aldermen also debated the point that If all on- and off-sale establishments in the city were closed, there would be few places to go or eat downtown. The action would also close a number of grocery stores and drugstores that have either offsale beer or liquor licenses.
Aldermen Robert A. Albrecht, third ward; Clarence L. Tribell, third ward, and Ben S. Deeren, alderman-at-large, insisted that an ordinance would be necessary to enforce the closing of all establishments. A. T. Wiczek, fourth ward, president of the council, suggested that a resolution backing Chief Bingold might be sufficient.
A ruling was asked of City Attorney Harold K Brehmer on the effectiveness of a resolution. He reported that the only body that could order the taverns closed was the city council and that it could do so only by ordinance.
Wiczek then called for a vote and seven of the nine aldermen voted for the passage of the ordinance. They were Wiczek, Vice-President Henry V. Parks and Aldermen Tribell, Oscar G Posz, Deeren, Albrecht and Joseph T. Dettle.
The ordinance becomes effective upon signature by Mayor William A. Galewski and its publication.
The action of the On-Sale Liquor Dealers association was taken at a meeting held Monday evening at the Williams Hotel.
A resolution was unanimously adopted that all places of business of members of the association be closed on the day Germany is defeated. Several local club managers attended the meeting and agreed to close their clubs during the same time.
Churches throughout Winona County will observe VE-day, the Rev. J. Francis Mussel, Winona, secretary of the Winona County Ministerial association, announced today.
All Protestant churches will be open for prayer service for 24 hours following the announcement of the end of the war in Europe.
At a meeting here Monday night, the association decided there would be special services either in the morning or evening, depending upon the time of the armistice report. If it is announced during the night, services will be held the following morning at 10 a. m., and if it comes during the day, services will be at 8 p. m.
Editor's note: The council's concern over an over-exuberant celebration of the end of the war in Europe turned out to be misplaced.
According to the May 7, 1945, Republican-Herald, the VE-Day tavern closing ordinance took effect on schedule, but to an indifferent reception.
"I've worked behind a bar all my life but if I go any place today it will be to church; I've two kid brothers in this." Walter A. Pellowski,a veteran of the First World War, told a Republican-Herald reporter.
The Republic-Herald account continued:
Thankfulness for the final capitulation of enemy forces In Europe was mixed with concern over the war in the Pacific and determination to exact similar terms from Japan as Winonans today greeted the surrender announcement In relative calm. There was no shouting, no exultation, no outbreak of emotions. No official proclamation by President Truman accounted in part for the lack of excitement but the chief factor was the fact that everyone from the grandmother in her rocker to the grade school youngster realized that there is still a tough war with the Japanese to be fought and won. Memories Stirred Various persons in the city reacted in different ways. To some the news brought smiles of happiness as they thought of fighting sons or relatives who have escaped the blood and death of the European war. To others the news brought tears as poignant memories of a relative who would never return were stirred anew. To all, however, it was "great news."
