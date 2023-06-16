Winona resident Tim Breza was presented Wednesday night with the Honorary Badge under the Polish flag by the Mayor of Bytow, Poland.

From hundreds of applicants, a mere 44 people have received the award that is both approved by the Polish national board and the president of Poland.

While the cordial Polish Heritage Dinner, hosted by the Winona International Friendship Association and the city of Winona at Signatures Vision Event Center, had many speakers, including soon-to-be Chancellor of Minnesota State Dr. Scott Olson and Minnesota State Rep. Gene Pelowski, the event had its warmest moment when Bytow Mayor Ryzard Sylka presented Breza with the prestigious award.

The Winona and Bytow sister-city relationship is nearly 20 years old. In that time Breza, Vice President of the Winona International Friendship Association, has been integral to both its development and success, including his work at the Polish Museum in Winona.

The honorary award is given to Polish citizens and for the first time in 2019 to people outside of Poland. It was announced Breza won the award in 2020 for his contributions to Bytow and Winona’s relationship and, with COVID-19 postponing the ceremony and the Polish delegation’s visit, he accepted it Wednesday.

“Breza has always been in touch with the Polish community, especially with people from the Bytow area,” Sylka said. “He was responsible for the cooperation and partnership between Winona and Bytow.”

Sylka recognized Breza for his support of not only Bytow, the cultural exchange program the relationship has built, but even being an active leader and teacher for people traveling to Bytow.

“We are very proud, at this side of the Atlantic Ocean, we have a great friend and ambassador of Polish and Kashubian matters,” Sylka said.

Breza said the honor he has earned comes from three things: opportunity, heritage, and service. The relationships he has made in Poland are personal.

“It’s a rare honor for a city to recognize a citizen of a different country as one of their own,” Breza said. “The honor is unexpected and it deeply affects me.”

With only 44 of the awards given out, and four of them to people outside of Poland, Breza said the privilege is special to him and something he’ll live with forever.

“It’s beyond words to describe,” Breza said. “It’s like winning a President Medal and in a way it is.”

Breza, whose grandparents are from the same Kashubian region of Poland as Bytow, said he’s deeply attached to his heritage and has motivated his work in Bytow and Winona.

“It’s all about heritage, and to keep repeating that year after year, generation after generation, to keep it alive,” Breza said. “That’s my intent and purpose to do that throughout the community.”

Additionally, Michelle Alexander of Winona, Chairperson for the Winona International Friendship Association, was awarded the Honorary Badge under the Polish flag.

She will accept the award at a formal ceremony in Bytow when she travels there in early July. She said she’s touched and appreciative of the honor.

“It’s always nice when people recognize the effort you put into something. You don’t expect it, you don’t necessarily need it, but it’s nice,” Alexander said. “And it’s even nicer, really, that people in another country looked at our efforts to try to promote Kashubian and Polish culture here that they recognize there’s something unique about that.”

Alexander said she still hasn’t fully processed the gravity of the honor but the ceremony in July will allow her a chance to reflect on its weight.

“Tim and I were taken aback that they had considered our efforts to be worth putting us up for an award like that,” Alexander said.