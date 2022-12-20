Time to reflect on 2022, share hopes for 2023

With 2023 right around the corner, the Winona Daily News is asking its readers to come together and reflect on 2022.

Readers are asked to answer four questions about their experiences in 2022 and what they are hoping for in 2023 in either a video or typed format that will be shared on our website and possibly, if selected, in our publication.

Here are the questions:

1. What were some of your favorite moments of 2022?

2. What was something important that you learned in 2022 that you will bring with you in the future?

3. Do you have any goals for yourself in 2023? If so, what are they?

4. What are you looking forward to most in 2023?

If you are responding in a typed format, feel free to send your answers to Rachel Mergen at Rachel.mergen@lee.net. Please include a photo of yourself with your answers.

If you are willing to take a video of yourself answering these questions, please submit that video, with your first and last name in the file name, at https://leeent.app.box.com/f/6070e4695b3a45be956bb759b6ffc7ad.

The deadline for responses is Jan. 16. If you have any questions, feel free to email Rachel Mergen at the above email address.