Tornado confirmed north of Houston Saturday

An EF-0 tornado was documented in Houston County Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service of La Crosse.
The tornado occurred from 3:01 to 3:06 p.m., according to preliminary results, north of Houston in the area of Paradise Valley, traveling along Paradise Drive mainly, NWS reported.
More updated information about the track of the tornado may be released in the future, as the data released as of Monday at noon is only preliminary reports.
NWS said the tornado was intermittent over a span of 4.45 miles.
NWS shared that the estimated peak winds were at 81 miles per hour and the max width was 40 yards.
At least one barn experienced damage due to the tornado, along with some trees and crops, according to the NWS report.
