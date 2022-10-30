Torry Moore no longer running for WAPS school board; name still on ballot

Torry Moore is no longer running for the Winona Area Public Schools Board of Education at-large positions, but will still show up on the ballots for the Nov. 9 election.

Moore explained in a letter to the Winona Daily News, "While I am on the ballot for this fall’s at-large board election, I do not intend to run a campaign and do not wish to be elected at this time.

"When I initially filed to run for the at-large school board position, I had looked at my schedule for the upcoming seasons and at that time had the time and flexibility to be able to commit to attend board meetings and spend time learning and researching the issues and concerns that affect our local district. Since then, there have been some substantial changes in the industry within which I am employed, and with those changes came the realization that my travel and work commitments would significantly impact not only the amount of time that I would be able to spend on board business, but also the ability to attend the majority of school board meetings in person, or remotely," he said.

When Moore looked into withdrawing his name from the election, he shared that he learned it was too late for him to do so. Because of this, his name will still be on ballots -- but he does not want people to vote for him.

"Great towns deserve great schools, and dedicated people working to make those schools better. At this time, that dedication is not something I can wholly offer to the district," Moore wrote. "I do feel that the district has made some large improvements and continues to get better in serving both our students and the community."

In the letter, Moore thanked those who supported him while he was running for the two at-large positions.

He concluded the letter by sharing his support for candidates Karl Sonneman and Nancy Denzer, writing he "would recommend that they give the current at-large board members their votes to continue to build stronger and better schools for Winona."

Moore was one of four candidates chosen during this year's primaries to run for the two at-large positions on the school board.

Moore received 12.57% of the votes in the primary election, placing him with the least votes among those who would have been his opponents in the Nov. 8 election.

Still in the race for the at large positions are incumbents Sonneman and Denzer, along with Maurella Cunningham.