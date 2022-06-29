Touring the River Valley returns for its second year with a focus on state parks

Now that it’s officially summer, it’s time to pull out the tents, kayaks, fishing poles and whatever else might bring you joy outside in the warm weather.

It’s also time to bring back the Touring the River Valley series to start its second year at River Valley Media Group.

Last year, we brought to readers stories, columns, videos and photos from our area counties to show their beauty.

This summer, though, the series will take a look at some more specific locations that are still heavily packed with beauty and activities.

We will travel back and forth across the Mississippi River throughout July and August to feature state parks in the Winona, La Crosse and Chippewa Falls area.

Every Friday — starting this Friday, July 1 — readers will have the chance to enjoy a story in our publications about an area state park, along with more than enough photos and footage of the grounds.

The spotlights on these state parks are sure to give readers ideas of where to go this summer and fall with their families to enjoy the great outdoors.

And, when readers visit these parks, we would love to see their experiences through photos.

People can submit photos of themselves enjoying state parks in Wisconsin and Minnesota throughout July and August by emailing news@lacrossetribune.com or news@winonadailynews.com.

When making a submission, make sure to include your name and where you are from, along with what state park you are visiting in the picture.

These photos will be collected and featured on our website, along with the spotlights on each state park in the area.

