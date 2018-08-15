ROCHESTER — Two Rochester residents were arrested last week in connection with an alleged assault during a drug deal earlier this month.
John Lockett and Ashley Heckmann, both 20, were arrested Friday. They each facing a felony charge of first-degree aggravated robbery.
Police were called around 5:50 p.m. to the 2200 block of Park Lane Southeast on Aug. 6 for a report of gun shots, Rochester Police Lt. Mike Sadauskis said a day after the incident. The caller reported that the incident occurred at El Gallo Mexican Grocery but later learned the incident actually occurred in a trailer at the nearby mobile home park.
A 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman from Winona reported to police they had just been robbed during a drug deal and that a gun was fired, Sadauskis said at the time. The couple had arranged the transaction through Snapchat, according to police.
“Based on interviews with the victims and investigation of social media sites and postings shown to investigators ... investigators developed three suspects,” reads the criminal complaint filed in the case.
Police showed the Winona couple a photo line-up and the man picked Heckmann out, according to court documents. A third person in court documents was identified as a suspect but has not been charged with a crime or arrested.
Heckmann and Lockett were staying across the street from the trailer where the alleged robbery occurred. Officers searched the trailer and inside found four iPhones — one of them smashed — and $140 in cash, according to court documents.
Police interviewed both Heckmann and Lockett, who initially said they heard about the robbery but were not there, according to court documents.
Subscribe to Breaking News!
Get breaking news stories sent to you as they develop!
Both later admitted to police they were involved.
Lockett said Heckmann and another man were planning on having the Winona man give up his stuff right away and did not know a gun would be used, according to court documents.
Heckmann told police she went into the trailer with Lockett and another man and were about to sell marijuana to the Winona man when the third man pulled out a gun and robbed the guy, according to court documents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.