Two-day passes for this fall's Sandbar Storytelling Festival will go on sale Friday, July 7, according to a press release.

A two-day pass costs $100 and gives the holder access to every storytelling event at the festival, which runs Oct. 13-14 in the Performance Center at Saint Mary's University.

According to the release, the festival will feature 10 storytelling events, including ones from Bil Lepp, Kevin Kling, Diane Ferlatte, Kim Weitkamp and Motoko. Local food trucks and musicians will also be features throughout the the weekend.

Weitkamp and Ferlatte kick off the festival at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 13, followed by Kling at 2:15 p.m., Motoko and Lepp at 3:15 p.m., and Wing Dam Jammers and the Storytelling Concert at 6 p.m.

Ferlatte makes a 10 a.m. appearance Oct. 14, followed by Weitkamp at 11 a.m., Lepp at 1 p.m., Motoko at 2 p.m., Kling at 3 p.m. and Buffalo Gals and the Storytelling Concert at 6 p.m.

Day passes, which will be available Sept. 5, are $50 for Oct. 13 and $75 for Oct. 14.

Single tickets, which will be available Sept. 18, are $15 for day sessions and $20 for evening sessions.

Day passes and single tickets will also be available at the door, as will pay-as-you-can tickets.