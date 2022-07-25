 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two injured after motorcycle crash in Buffalo County

Two Eau Claire residents sustained minor injuries Sunday near Mondovi after a motorcycle crash.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, a motorcycle operated by Mark P. Weinfurtner, 60, was driving north on Hwy. H when the rear tire suddenly deflated and caused the vehicle to enter a ditch. The vehicle came to rest on its side.

Weinfurtner and his passenger, Darla Weinfurtner, 56, sustained minor injuries and declined transport to a local hospital. Both were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

