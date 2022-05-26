Two students treated after school bus crash near Winona

Two school bus passengers were treated for injuries after a two-vehicle crash near Winona Wednesday.

According to the Winona County Sheriff's Department, a school bus operated by 69-year-old Dennis Fabian struck a vehicle operated by 62-year-old Patrick John Hazelton of La Crescent.

Fabian was reportedly stopped at a stop sign on County Hwy. 7, when he pulled out and struck Hazelton's vehicle, which was had the right-of-way on County Hwy. 12. Fabian was cited for failure to yield.

There were nine students on the bus on the time of the crash. Two students were treated at the scene. Both Fabian and Hazelton declined medical attention at the scene.

