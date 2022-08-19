Two walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for next week at Winona Health

Winona Health has two walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics planned for next week at the Winona Clinic. The clinic are scheduled from 7 a.m. to noon Aug. 30 and noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 31.

Novavax, which was recently approved for emergency use by the United States, will be offered along with Pfizer and Moderna.

Novavax is available to anyone who is 18 years old or older if they have not had a different COVID-19 vaccine before.

Novavax is offered in a two dose series, with, for most people, the second dose being administered three weeks after the first.

"Novavax is different from the other COVID-19 vaccines in that it does not use the same components as mRNA vaccines," Winona Health explained in a press release about the clinics.

The clinics, with check in being available on the second floor of the Winona Clinic, is open to anyone 6 months or older looking for their first vaccine or a booster.

For more information about these clinics and COVID-19 vaccines, visit winonahealth.org.

So far in Winona County, 64.5% of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 61.7% have received a full vaccine series and 29% are fully up to date with their recommended doses, according to data reported by the Minnesota Department of Health as of Wednesday.

In the county, 98% of residents 65 years old and older, 77% of residents 50 to 64 years old, 56% of residents 18 to 49 years old, 70% of residents 16 to 17 years old, 70% of residents 12 to 15 years old, 45% of residents 5 to 11 years old and 9% of residents 6 months old to 4 years old have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In Minnesota as a whole, 71.4% of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 67.4% have received a full vaccine series and 31.9% are fully up to date with their recommended doses.