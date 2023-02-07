ST. PAUL — The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded $16,554,123 in grants and program-related investments as part of its most recent grantmaking cycle.

“OBT invested in a variety of organizations and programs that are focused on helping meet critical needs across Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin,” said Daniel Reardon, co-CEO and trustee, OBT.

The Otto Bremer Trust is a private charitable trust based in St. Paul, Minn. Created in 1944 by business and community leader Otto Bremer, it is committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. Since its founding, OBT has invested more than $1 billion in people, places, and opportunities in its region. Visit ottobremer.org.

Two Winona organization received grants:

Advocacy Center of Winona, $50,000. For general operations to provide emergency shelter, crisis intervention, and direct services to empower victims/survivors of sexual and domestic violence.

Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center, $70,000. For general operations to provide mental and behavioral health services for children and adults in southeast Minnesota.

Others receiving grants in southern Minnesota:

Caregivers Response Effort & Service Team (CREST), Fairmont, $15,000. For general operations to provide services for older adults and caregivers to live healthy and safe lives in Martin County.

Collider Foundation, Rochester, $40,000. For general operations to activate, connect, and empower early-stage entrepreneurs in Rochester, Minnesota.

Exchange Club Center for Family Unity, Owatonna, $25,000. For general operations to build capacity to educate and support families and communities to prevent child abuse.

Interfaith Hospitality Network of Greater Rochester dba Family Promise of Rochester, Rochester, $20,000. For general operations to provide shelter and case management services for families experiencing homelessness.

Mankato Youth Place, Inc., Mankato, $75,000. For general operations to provide youth development opportunities in the areas of academic success, healthy lifestyles, and good character for youth in greater Mankato.

Northfield Healthy Community Initiative, Northfield, $70,000. For general operations to support community-driven initiatives to empower youth and close educational disparity gaps that exist for children and families in Rice County.

Parenting Resource Center, Inc., Austin, $60,000. For general operations to provide resources, services, and prevention education programs to parents and guardians.

Project Friendship, Northfield, $18,000. For general operations to provide mentorship for youth in Northfield, Minnesota.

Teuby Continued, Arlington, $10,000. For general operations to increase awareness of suicide prevention, mental health, and wellness through advocacy, education, and outreach.

Young Men's Christian Association of Mankato, Mankato, $30,000. To provide mentoring opportunities and support for youth, mentors, and families in the Mankato area.

