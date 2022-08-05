Two Winonans suffer life-threatening injuries from crash

Two Winonans experienced life-threatening injuries from a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Winona.

Jacqueline Louise Klees, 71, was driving a 2008 Chevy Uplander Van southbound on Highway 61 near Clarks Lane when at 3:37 p.m. the vehicle entered the right ditch and rolled over, according to the Minnesota State Patrol report.

Amanda Kay Fast, 38, was a passenger in the vehicle.

Klees was transported to Gundersen in La Crosse to be treated for her life-threatening injuries, while Fast was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital's St. Mary's Campus in Rochester for treatment of hers, according to the report.

Klees was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, but, according to the State Patrol report, it is unknown if Fast had one on.

It is unknown if alcohol was involved in the crash, according to the report.

As a result of the crash, Highway 61 southbound between HyVee and Dahl Auto was completely closed until about 5:49 p.m., according to the Winona Police Department's Facebook page.

According to the department's post, the State Patrol did complete a crash reconstruction at the scene during the closure.

The road conditions were dry at the time, according to the State Patrol report.

Winona County Sheriff's Office, Winona Police, Fire and Ambulance, Goodview Police, and Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted the State Patrol with the crash.