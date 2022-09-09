Under Paris Skies to perform at Arts Center celebration

As a part of the 60th anniversary celebration of the Winona Arts Center, the acoustic trio, Under Paris Skies, will be in concert on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.

Under Paris Skies celebrates the music of French sidewalk cafes, vintage jazz clubs, Argentine dance halls and Latin rhythms. Together Ron Reimer, Steven Meger and Larry Dalton forge a unique musical blend of wall-of-sound accordion, swinging guitar and rocking bass. Sophisticated arrangements and sentimental melodies carry you to faraway and familiar places.

An extremely popular regional band, Under Paris Skies features a unique musical blend of vintage swing, cabaret, tango, samba, bossa and flamenco influences.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Tickets are available through Eventbrite or Hardt’s Music, 115 East Third St.

Coffeehouse opens at 6 pm. Masks are recommended but not required.

For information on this event and other activities at the Winona Arts Center, please visit www.winonaarts.org.