The University of Minnesota Extension is hosting two different, in-person, crops-focused field days on Thursday. These field days are open to the public and free to attend.

First is the Rochester crop management tour. Weather conditions have been tough for crop production in many areas of Minnesota this season, and the Rochester weed management site has not been spared from these tough conditions. We had over a month with zero rainfall, and recent rains have only brought a couple hundredths. Preemergence herbicide applications did not activate at all, and crop growth has been variable and slow. This field day will focus on how to manage crops in current weather conditions, weed management and more. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the tour starting at 9 a.m. Thursday. The Rochester plots are located just east of the Olmsted County Recycling Center.

The second crop tour of the day is the small grains plot tour. This tour focuses on wheat, barley, rye, triticale and oats. Farmers will get to see up to 180 varieties in the field, learn with hands-on demonstrations and ask questions with UMN experts. With well-adapted pests of corn and soy, can small grains be a way to reduce risk on your farm? Are there advantages to planting winter cereals and sidestepping temperamental spring weather? In addition to these questions, variety selection and pest management will be discussed during the tour. The small grains event will take place after the weed management program. Lunch will be served at noon prior to the plot tour at 1 p.m. Lawler Farm, between 261 and 1301 70th Ave. NE, Eyota, is hosting the tour.

Registration is not required for either event. This is an excellent opportunity to discuss current farm conditions with experts and ask questions. Participants are encouraged to bring field samples for diagnosis or conversation.

For more information about this or any other agriculture, horticulture or natural resource question please reach out to your local extension educator. Residents in Fillmore and Houston counties can call 507-765-3896 or 507-725-5807.