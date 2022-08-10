Unofficial primary results in Winona area reveal November general election battles

Tuesday evening, unofficial primary results trickled in for three elections in the Winona area: At-Large Winona Area Public Schools board members, Winona County auditor/treasurer, and District Two Winona County Commissioner.

In a race that will result in November with two WAPS at-large members elected, current board members Nancy Denzer and Karl Sonneman led the way in the primary's unofficial results.

Denzer received 3,106 of the 9,223 votes cast -- with voters being able to cast votes for two candidates each in this race -- totaling 33.68% of the overall votes, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State website's unofficial results.

Denzer ended up with the most votes in the vast majority precincts – with the exceptions including Norton Township, Warren Township, Winona’s fourth ward in the first precinct, Hart Township and Winona’s second ward in the third precinct.

Sonneman received the second most votes, with 2,194 votes or 23.79%.

Maurella L. Cunningham ended up with the third most votes, receiving 1,913 votes or 20.74%, according to the unofficial election results.

With the fourth most votes, Torry Moore ended the evening with 1,159 votes or 12.57%.

Anthony Alwan received 851 votes or 9.23%.

Denzer, Sonneman, Cunningham and Moore will face off in November during the general election for the two positions on the board.

As for Winona County's auditor/treasurer primary election, Chelsi Wilbright (Nahrgang) saw success Tuesday evening, as she received the highest number of votes.

Wilbright received 3,478 votes -- 52.28% of the 6,653 votes cast in the county, according to the unofficial results.

Wilbright received the most votes or tied for the most in almost every precinct in Winona County – with exceptions including Altura, Rollingstone, and Mount Vernon Township.

Wilbright is expected to face off in November against John A. Eger, who received 1,636 votes or 24.59% of the total votes.

Gabe Vargas followed close behind Eger, as Vargas ended up with 1,539 votes or 23.13%, according to the unofficial results.

For the District 2 Winona County Commissioner position, Dwayne Voegeli was the top vote receiver.

Voegeli received 889 votes in total -- 57.92% of the district's 1,535 votes cast -- according to the unofficial results.

Voegeli received the most votes in every precinct where this race was on the ballot – six precincts in total.

Jerry Obieglo took home the second most votes, landing him an expected spot on the November ballot against Voegeli.

Obieglo received 480 votes, equaling 31.27% of the district's votes, according to the unofficial results.

Todd Frahm followed with 10.81% of the votes cast -- totaling 166.