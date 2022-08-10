Unofficial primary results in Winona area reveal November general election battles

Tuesday evening, unofficial primary results trickled in for three elections in the Winona area: At-Large Winona Area Public Schools board members, Winona County auditor/treasurer, and District Two Winona County Commissioner.
In a race that will result in November with two WAPS at-large members elected, current board members Nancy Denzer and Karl Sonneman led the way in the primary's unofficial results.
Denzer received 3,106 of the 9,223 votes cast -- with voters being able to cast votes for two candidates each in this race -- totaling 33.68% of the overall votes, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State website's unofficial results.
Denzer ended up with the most votes in the vast majority precincts – with the exceptions including Norton Township, Warren Township, Winona’s fourth ward in the first precinct, Hart Township and Winona’s second ward in the third precinct.
Sonneman received the second most votes, with 2,194 votes or 23.79%.
Maurella L. Cunningham ended up with the third most votes, receiving 1,913 votes or 20.74%, according to the unofficial election results.
With the fourth most votes, Torry Moore ended the evening with 1,159 votes or 12.57%.
Anthony Alwan received 851 votes or 9.23%.
Denzer, Sonneman, Cunningham and Moore will face off in November during the general election for the two positions on the board.
As for Winona County's auditor/treasurer primary election, Chelsi Wilbright (Nahrgang) saw success Tuesday evening, as she received the highest number of votes.
Wilbright received 3,478 votes -- 52.28% of the 6,653 votes cast in the county, according to the unofficial results.
Wilbright received the most votes or tied for the most in almost every precinct in Winona County – with exceptions including Altura, Rollingstone, and Mount Vernon Township.
Wilbright is expected to face off in November against John A. Eger, who received 1,636 votes or 24.59% of the total votes.
Gabe Vargas followed close behind Eger, as Vargas ended up with 1,539 votes or 23.13%, according to the unofficial results.
For the District 2 Winona County Commissioner position, Dwayne Voegeli was the top vote receiver.
Voegeli received 889 votes in total -- 57.92% of the district's 1,535 votes cast -- according to the unofficial results.
Voegeli received the most votes in every precinct where this race was on the ballot – six precincts in total.
Jerry Obieglo took home the second most votes, landing him an expected spot on the November ballot against Voegeli.
Obieglo received 480 votes, equaling 31.27% of the district's votes, according to the unofficial results.
Todd Frahm followed with 10.81% of the votes cast -- totaling 166.
Touring the River Valley: Winona County
What do you love most about Winona County?
Lakeview
The Lakeview Drive Inn has been a Winona favorite for decades.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Hills
Pictured are the hills lining Winona.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Lake and High School
Pictured is West Lake Winona, with the Winona Senior High School in the distance.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Greenery
Pictured is the greenery in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Hills
Pictured are some of the many hills in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Greenery
Pictured is the greenery along Highway 14 in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Structures
Pictured are some structures off of Highway 14 in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Water
Pictured is a body of water along Highway 14.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Hills
Pictured are some of the hills in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm
Pictured is a farm in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Turbines
Pictured are turbines in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm
Pictured is a farm in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm
Pictured is a farm in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Welcome to Utica
Pictured is a barn in Winona County with a Welcome to Utica sign.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Tractor
A tractor works its way through a field in rural Winona County. The county boasts more than 1,000 farms covering nearly 270,000 acres.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm land
Pictured is farm land in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Solar panels
Pictured are solar panels in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Crop land
Pictured is crop land in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm equipment
Pictured is farm equipment in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Cows
Pictured are cows in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm land
Pictured is farm land in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Water
Pictured is a body of water in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Winona County sign
Pictured is one of the Winona County signs when coming from Olmsted County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Flag
Pictured is a flag flying high in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Water
Pictured is a stream of water in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Whitewater State Park
Pictured is the Whitewater State Park sign.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Bridge
Pictured is a bridge in Whitewater State Park.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Greenery
Pictured is greenery in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Hills
Pictured is greenery on hills in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Walking path
Pictured is a walking path in Whitewater State Park.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Water
Pictured is a path of water in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Fire tower
Pictured is Elba's historic fire tower.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Garvin Heights
The view of Winona from Garvin Heights, with Lake Winona in the foreground and the Mississippi River in the background. Winona County's many waterways provide natural beauty and a wealth of opportunities for outdoor recreation.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Garvin Heights
Pictured is a view of Winona when facing straight off of Garvin Heights.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Garvin Heights
Pictured is a view of Winona when facing left off of Garvin Heights.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Sugar Loaf
Sugar Loaf towers over the Winona landscape. Hikers can take a trail up the bluff for a bird's-eye view of the city.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
River
Pictured is the Mississippi River next to the city of Winona.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Bridge
The Hwy. 43 bridge spans the Mississippi River to connect Winona to Wisconsin.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Winona County
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
