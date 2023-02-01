Upcoming WAPS referendum to update career and technical education

The upcoming Winona Area Public Schools referendum vote looks to bring many improvements to buildings and learning spaces throughout the Winona schools, with remodeling, maintenance and upgrading.

The vote for the two-question referendum is to be held in April, with question one asking voters to invest $72.5 million into classroom and building improvements, and question two for an additional $21.7 million for improvements to extracurricular spaces like the addition of a gymnasium and equitable locker rooms.

Question one will need to pass in order for question two to pass.

The referendum looks to update career and technical education areas at the high school in an effort to better prepare graduates to successfully enter the local workforce.

“The main area we’re looking at is the industrial technology rooms that contain welding stations, manufacturing, those kinds of things,” said Superintendent Annette Freiheit. “When did our Community Task Force toured through the area, it was really recognized that it needs to be upgraded and updated to really change with what we’re seeing in the economy.”

Freiheit said that, generally, 40% of graduates attend four-year universities or colleges while 60% go directly to the workforce, two-year programs and or the military. The programming that comes with the April referendum will be designed to give students both hands-on, project-based learning and real-life applications of what they’re learning in classes like social studies, science, math and English.

“We have a very strong manufacturing base here in Winona, and we want to be able to provide students with opportunities to learn how to operate some of the machinery, work with things like 3D printers, and be able to use the thing they would experience if they were to go out into the field,” said Freiheit. “Part of that programming is also connecting with our businesses and bringing them in and also taking our kids to the businesses.”

Updating these career and technical education areas of the high school will be an opportunity to show students all the options out there for them, a lot of them being good-paying, local jobs, said Freiheit. And getting support from local businesses is crucial for developing the programming.

“It’s about what we can do here so (students) can get that exposure so they can take those opportunities,” said Freiheit. “As we work on the programming side of it, we will definitely be pulling (businesses) in because they know what they need their employees to be able to do. We need to be able to design the programming here that would at least get a student’s foot in the door. Their support and expertise are going to be essential to benefit the kids.”

Nancy Denzer, WAPS School Board chair, said expanding the school’s technical education for entering the local workforce would be tapping into the district’s larger potential.

“(Students) can have more complete information and skills to have a choice after graduating,” said Denzer. “I’m really in favor of choice, having a student know they have these skills and how many places they can use them."

Not only working with local businesses on the curriculum but bringing them in to show students how they work and what they can offer will allow students the opportunity for exploration before graduation, said Denzer.

“We want to create a space for students to learn and our teachers to come together with our businesses to get the necessary information students will need to be successful,” said Denzer. “Ultimately, I think our first conversation way back was how we get our students to choose to stay in Winona.

"This is a big part of that, we want to grow and want to grow our student base. We want people to see the public school, with all of the improvements, as a viable choice for a student to attend.”

