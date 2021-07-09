Update: Diocese of La Crosse removes Father Altman from pastor position

The Diocese of La Crosse announced Friday that it was removing a controversial La Crosse priest from his role as pastor.

Father James Altman will no longer serve as pastor of St. James the Less, a Catholic church on La Crosse's north side, after a slew of political messaging and misinformation that has caused pushback.

"The obligation of a bishop is to ensure that all who serve the faithful are able to do so while unifying and building the body of Christ. Bishop William Patrick Callahan, in accordance with the norms of canon law, has issued a decree for the removal of Fr. James Altman as pastor of St. James the Less Parish," the Diocese said in its statement.

"The decree is effective immediately and for an indeterminate period of time. During this time Fr. Altman must refrain from exercising the function of pastor," it said.

In May, Altman was asked to resign by the Diocese after he shared a number of messages about race, political affiliation, sex and gender, and misinformation about COVID-19 and the vaccine over the course of the last year.

Altman refused the request to resign and stated during a sermon that he had hired a canon lawyer to fight his defense.