UPDATE: Emergency alert lifted for St. Charles neighborhood

At 12:04 pm on June 16th, an Emergency Alert with a shelter in place request, which was lifted later that afternoon, was sent out by Winona County Emergency Management at the request of the St Charles Police Department. The alert was intended for the Meadow Drive neighborhood in St Charles but inadvertently was sent Countywide.

According to the St. Charles Police Department's Facebook page, "Officers have now cleared from the scene and were unable to locate the suspect. We believe there is no threat to public safety and the shelter-in-place has been lifted."

"Again, the male subject we were looking for was described as a white male, approximately 6’03”’ tall, slender build, wearing a black t-shirt, and jean shorts. If you happen to come across an individual matching this description, do not approach, and call 911," the department said.

Any further information will be released by the St. Charles Police Department. 

