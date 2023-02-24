Finances will no longer be as much of a barrier for upcoming Winona high school graduates looking to extend their education.

Minnesota State College Southeast announced Friday that through its new College Opportunity Program all Winona residents who graduate from a Winona high school in 2023 and 2024 will be eligible for two free years of education at the college, totalling up to 70 credits.

Additionally, students graduating locally in 2025 will be eligible for one year of their college education at MSC SE covered, as the pilot program is funded currently through 2026.

Students in this program will also receive a $500 stipend per year for books, supplies and tools needed for their education.

Students can be eligible for the program if they reside within the Winona Area Public Schools district and graduate from Cotter High School, Hope Lutheran High School, Riverway Learning Center, Winona Area Learning Center, Winona Senior High School or a homeschool program.

To be a part of the program, students are required to apply for financial aid, so that they can receive federal and state grants that are available to them.

Then, once any support is gained from that toward their cost of tuition, the College Opportunity Program will cover the rest, so that no loans or other payments out of pocket should be needed.

The program will also provide funding to the college to employ individuals who can help students as they enroll and apply for financial aid, along with provide support to the students during their time studying at the college.

"The College Opportunity Program will be transformative for the students that it serves," Marsha Danielson, president of MSC SE, said Friday.

Danielson said the program stands out compared to many others like it throughout the United States, as many have an extensive list of eligibility guidelines that must be met.

State Rep. Gene Pelowski, who represents Winona and is the chair for the House Higher Education Finance and Policy committee, said about the new program Friday in a statement, “The College Opportunity Program at MSC SE fits perfectly into what the House Higher Education Committee has been working this session -- making technical programs affordable and providing students the opportunity to obtain an employable skill set. President Danielson is to be congratulated for her work with the private sector to create the College Opportunity Program at MSC SE possible.”

It's clear that the new program is designed to help local entities find employees who have technical training and education in their work fields.

The program is supported and made possible by local investors, which include Benchmark, Bob Kierlin and Mary Burrichter, Fastenal, Gundersen Health System, Miller Ingenuity, RTP, The Watkins Co. and Winona Health.

Dan Florness, president and CEO of Fastenal, shared Friday during the announcement of the program, "(The College Opportunity Program) is good for the area businesses. It's also good for the community."

He added, "It's good for the medical side of the community, because I know firsthand from my exposure to the medical community in and around this area is the need for folks to be employed in that environment has never been greater."

Florness has high hopes for the program, wanting it to expand from the point it's starting at in the future.

"I sincerely hope this becomes a program that goes on indefinitely and extends beyond Winona, but we need to start somewhere and this is where we chose to start," he said.

The local high schools showed their gratefulness for the new program also Friday.

Annette Freiheit, superintendent of Winona Area Public Schools, spoke on behalf of all the local high schools about the new opportunity.

"I believe that the College Opportunity Program will help alleviate serious barriers to students' post secondary success," Freiheit said. "This program will reduce the financial burden, reduce equity gaps, instill the realization that every student can attend college, improve retention of students attending Winona area high schools, encourage our students to graduate from high school, continue to build a partnership between Winona area high schools and Minnesota State College Southeast. The College Opportunity program will offer great options for Winona area high school students to continue their education in pursuit of their passion and career."

She shared, "Nelson Mandela is quoted, 'It always seems impossible until it's done.' The College Opportunity Program makes the impossible possible for the students of Winona area high schools."

And, as a message to area students, Freiheit said, "Students, please take advantage of this opportunity. It is waiting for you."

For more information about the new College Opportunity Program, visit www.southeastmn.edu.

