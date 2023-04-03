A missing Winona woman is now considered endangered, according to an alert Sunday from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The bureau, along with the Winona Police Department, are working together to locate 26-year-old Madeline Jane Kingsbury, who was last seen Friday morning.

The alert stated Kingsbury has not had any contact with friends or family since she was last seen.

Residents and landowners of eastern Fillmore County have specifically been asked by the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and the Winona Police Department to keep an eye out for activity possibly related to Kingsbury.

People in this area are asked to check their properties, along with any cameras on their land, for “a dark colored Chrysler Town and Country van, signs of a disturbance, or any other suspicious activity,” according to a Facebook post made by the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office.

The post requests residents to focus on the timeframe of 8 a.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday. Eastern Fillmore County residents who may have information about her whereabouts are asked to call the county’s sheriff’s office at 507-765-3874, option one.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office did not return a call before press time Monday afternoon seeking more information about the connection to that area.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension described Kingsbury as five feet, four inches tall and 135 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Kingsbury is a mother of two and a clinical research coordinator at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, according to her social media.

According to the alert, the bureau and the Winona Police Department are “actively reviewing and following up on information obtained during the ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information about Kingsbury’s whereabouts should call 911 or the Winona Police Department at 507-457-6288.

To give a tip about her whereabouts anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 507-457-6530 or go to winonaareacrimestoppers.com.