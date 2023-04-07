More than 1,800 people joined a mass search Friday for missing Winonan Madeline Kingsbury across Winona and Fillmore counties.

Organized by the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Winona Police Department, and Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, volunteers were bused to properties to search for evidence that might lead authorities to Kingsbury's whereabouts. A second day of searching is planned Saturday.

Kingsbury was last seen March 31 by the father of her children when the pair dropped off their two kids at daycare shortly after 8 am.

Kingsbury returned to her Kerry Drive residence in Winona around 8:15 a.m. but did not show up to work at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, authorities said.

Ben Klinger, Winona County Emergency Management Director, said volunteers at the Winona location were bused to the Gilmore Valley area, where they canvassed an area law enforcement previously asked residents to check their properties and security cameras.

“The end goal for the search is obviously to bring Maddi home,” Klinger said. “We just want to get volunteers out there. We’re going to saturate the area with eyes that are looking for any evidence of a disturbance.”

Evidence volunteers were looking for could include any disturbance on the ground, a piece of clothing, or anything suspicious in the area.

With hundreds of volunteers lining up to check in Friday Morning, the occasion had a somber tone, said Mike Johnson who drove from Hastings to join the search.

“In any community, but I think really in the Midwest, if somebody needs something people step up,” Johnson said. “This is a situation where you look around and everyone’s together for the common purpose of helping a family out. There’s a lot of things that, unfortunately, divide us right now but it’s all put aside.”

Volunteers offered about four hours of their time to aid in the search.

Two locations were set up for volunteers to meet. One in Winona County at the Goodview Fire Department and one in Fillmore County at the Rushford-Peterson School. Both locations had two meeting times at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Over 400 volunteers showed up for the 9 a.m. search time in Winona and over 300 in Fillmore County.

Law enforcement is requesting volunteers for another day of searching for Kingsbury on Saturday. The locations and times remain the same from the Friday searches in both Winona and Rushford.

“It’s a wonderful outpouring of the community,” Klinger said. “We’re just trying the best we can to be systematic and make sure all of our searchers are safe and we get to the end goal of bringing Maddi home.”

After checking in, volunteers were divided into groups of about 12. Groups were dropped off about a mile away from each other and after a group walks their mile, they are bused farther down the area in a move called “leap-frogging.”

“If it was my family, I would hope everybody would do the same for us,” said Kathy Brugger of Winona. “It’s something simple that I can take the time to do. I want to do what I can to help in the community.”

Many of the volunteers for the 9 am morning search also signed up to search again in the afternoon, said Tammy Stewig the Le Sueur County Emergency Manager.

“Some people are expecting a full eight-hour day,” said Stewig. “Volunteers could be walking through rough terrains, flatland, hills, and tall grass. We are making sure they dress appropriately.”

Stewig came to Winona to organize the registration of the volunteers after receiving an email from Ben Klinger on April 6th.

“It’s worth it,” said Eric Coleman of Holmen, Wisconsin. “I just couldn’t imagine a family having to go through something like this. I can do a small part to help. It’s the least I can do.”

Anyone with possible information about Madeline’s whereabouts should call 911 or the Winona Police Department at 507-457-6288 or 507-457-6302.

To give a tip about her whereabouts anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go to www.crimestoppersmn.org.