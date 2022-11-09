UPDATE: State election results

Here are the preliminary election results for some state positions that represent members of Winona County:

State Senator District 26

Republican Jeremy Miller has been elected as Minnesota State Senator for district 26, winning against Democratic-Farmer-Labor candidate Daniel Wilson and Legal Marijuana Now candidate Eric Leitzen.

Miller received 21,444 votes or 58.28%, while Wilson received 14,281 votes or 38.81% and Leitzen received 1,060 votes or 2.88%, according to preliminary results.

Miller wrote in a statement Wednesday, "Janel, the boys, and I sincerely appreciate the support and trust from the people of Fillmore, Houston, Mower, and Winona counties. I look forward to continuing to work together to help make southeastern Minnesota an even better place to live, work, and raise a family. It’s truly an honor to serve the people as a member of the Minnesota Senate."

State Representative District 26A

Democratic-Farmer-Labor candidate incumbent Gene Pelowski Jr., has been elected as Minnesota State Representative for district 26A, winning against Republican Stephen James Doerr.

Pelowski received 9,456 votes or 55.04%, while Doerr received 7,704 votes or 44.85%, according to preliminary results.

Pelowski shared Wednesday, "First of all, I want to thank the residents of district 26A for once again sending me to St. Paul. We have a lot to do. And I've already started on a couple of things. I have been working over the last month and a half on a bill dealing with the disability community to address the problems that Home and Community Options, the DAC, ORC and others have had with programs being eliminated and personal care attendants. That bill will be introduced in January and we're working with particularly Home and Community Options so we can frame the bill around their needs.

"We also are looking at what we are we going to do with the surplus and now that there is a Democratic Senate and a Democratic governor, we will accomplish something. And I hope we do it in a way that says we can put one-third of this into tax cuts. We can put one-third of this to address needs such as the one with Home and Community Options in the disability community. And we can put a third of it into the reserve. I think the plan that we had at the end of session is one that we should bring forward. And then finally, I'm hopeful now that we can pass the tax bill that will have the repeal of Social Security tax. So there's going to be a lot to do this session," he said.

State Senator District 20

Republican Steve Drazkowski has been elected as Minnesota State Senator for district 20, winning against Democratic-Farmer-Labor candidate Bradley Robert Drenckhahn.

Drazkowski received 25,129 votes or 61.67%, while Drenckhahn received 15,546 votes or 38.15%, according to preliminary results.

State Representative District 20B

Republican candidate Steven Jacob has been elected as Minnesota State Representative for district 20B, winning against Democratic-Farmer-Labor candidate Elise Diesslin.

Jacob received 13,375 votes or 66.09%, while Diesslin received 6,845 votes or 33.82%, according to preliminary results.

Jacob said Wednesday: "It's just been a very humbling experience to have so much support from so many volunteers. This was a very much a team effort. We had more than 80 volunteers working collectively between the three of our campaigns. We worked in senate district 20 on the A side, Pam Altendorf, myself on the B side, And then Steve Drazkowski as the Senate candidate."

Jacob went on to share that the three of them and the volunteers went on to work with other Republican candidates in the area, also.

"It was a very vigorous campaign at town halls, parades, county fairs. Very vigorous campaign and so very humbling to be entrusted by the community and by such a large margin. To win by such a large margin was very unexpected. We won by more than a two to one vote over our opponents so that really felt good and felt like the community really trusted me for this position," he said.