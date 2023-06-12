Cars lined County Road 9 south of Winona at the Witoka Tavern and Reception Hall on Saturday while hundreds gathered inside for a Madeline Kingsbury benefit.

Put together by friends, family and members of the Phi Theta Chi sorority, which Kingsbury was a member of during her time at Winona State University, the event offered food, a silent auction, raffle and games. The benefit Saturday raised over $35,000.

The event took on added significance after law enforcement discovered Kingsbury's body Wednesday in Fillmore County. A few hours after her body was found, Adam Fravel, Kingsbury’s ex-boyfriend and father of their two children, was arrested for second-degree murder.

Holly Stamschror, one of the benefit’s three organizers, said the event was “overwhelming with all the people.”

The benefit was first suggested by Kingsbury's friend Katie Kolka about a month ago, Stamschror said. Stamschror, Heidi Olson and Abbie Perlinger put that plan into action Saturday.

“It’s very overwhelming to see how many people care and are interested in helping,” Stamschror said.

All money raised at the benefit is going to the Kingsbury children, ages 5 and 2, and any attorney costs from the custody case, Stamschror said.

Gatherers at the event shared smiles and tears with hearts full of sadness and support for their lost neighbor.

Lauren Debois, one of Kingsbury’s close friends, said she dropped to her knees screaming when she first heard the news of Kingsbury’s disappearance March 31 and again when Kingsbury’s body was found.

“It’s been really tough. There’s been a lot of sadness,” Debois said. “But, right now, I think I’m really moving to a point of just anger — towards Adam.”

Samantha Hermanson of Rochester said the news of Kingsbury’s body being found was “devastating.”

“We all hoped for a different outcome,” Hermanson said. “But now we just want justice for Maddi.”

Keith Kruger said he moved to Winona six months ago to support his daughter after learning his 6-year-old grandson was diagnosed with cancer. After a cancer event to support his grandson, Kruger said he’s become amazed by the support the Winona community shows for its own and Saturday’s event was his chance to “extend that back.”

Kruger said he’s loosely followed the case since Kingsbury’s March 31 disappearance.

“I don’t need to know in great detail; all I need to know is that something really bad happened and the least I can do is support the family,” Kruger said.

Hermanson said showing up Saturday to the Witoka Tavern was emotional she and couldn’t make it inside without crying.

“I think we all just want the Kingsburys to know that we, as a community, stand behind them,” Hermanson said. “The fight is not over yet.”

Anne Kestner of Winona said since she has lived in Winona her whole life, it was important for her to show her support.

“It’s really heartbreaking for the family,” Kestner said.

The event focused support for the friends and family of Kingsbury and aimed to take focus away from the criminal case against Fravel, Kestner said.

“I was really hoping that maybe Madeline was going to be found alive somewhere. I was shocked first when I found out Wednesday,” Kestner said. “This is really important for the family.”

Roxanne Borkowski of Witoka volunteered at the benefit after feeling a need to help in some way.

“I think this is one of the biggest events that this Witoka hall has ever had,” Borkowski said. “I think it’s very important to keep going with the benefit because this money will go for the children.”

Debois said all the support the community has shown reflects the “essence of Maddi.”

“To see everybody come together for her is a really good feeling, obviously under the worst circumstances,” Debois said. “The love that everybody is pouring into Maddi’s family right now, is exactly the love that Maddi poured into everyone.”