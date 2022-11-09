UPDATE: Winona Area Public Schools board election results

Here are the preliminary election results for Winona Area Public Schools board positions:

School Board Members at Large

Incumbents Nancy Denzer and Karl Sonneman have been elected as WAPS board members at large, winning against Maurella Cunningham and Torry Moore.

"I'm thrilled," Denzer reacted Wednesday to the win. "I'm appreciative of all the people that not only came out to vote, but the people that ran for office, really for any office. I thank the community for their vote of confidence because that's what it feels like it was."

"I'm very pleased," Sonneman said Wednesday. "I ran on the principle of that we need continuity. I believe what we've done the last four years has improved the posture of the district, improved the operating conditions in the district and that includes a lot of things from relationships with the faculty through being on better financial standing. And the goal is to continue that."

Denzer received 8,651 votes or 38.47% and Sonneman received 6,007 votes or 26.71%, while Cunningham received 4,863 votes or 21.63% and Moore received 2,781 votes or 12.37%, according to preliminary results.

Moore shared before the election that he no longer wished to be elected, but would still be listed on the ballot.

School Board Member District 1

Pete Watkins has been elected as WAPS' board member for district one, winning against Ted Hazelton.

Watkins received 1,763 votes or 63.49%, while Hazelton received 998 votes or 35.94%, according to preliminary results.

Watkins wrote in a statement Wednesday: "I am very appreciative for the opportunity to represent the families and taxpayers in WAPS District 1. An effective, pragmatic and student-centered public school district is a resource that significantly benefits our entire community. I am very grateful for the opportunity to take action on the many important items people in District 1 discussed with me during the campaign.

"I would like to especially thank the teachers and staff who provided an important perspective in how WAPS can improve. And, most of all, I am grateful for the support of my own family in pursuing this responsibility," he wrote.

School Board Member District 2

Unopposed incumbent Michael Hanratty has been selected as the WAPS' board member for district two, according to preliminary results.

Hanratty said Wednesday, "I am very thankful for the opportunity to serve for a second term. I look forward to continuing the work that I've done during my first term, and hope that we can continue to make great strides to improve the education in School District 861."