UPDATE: Winona city council election results

Here are the preliminary election results for Winona City Council positions:

Council Member at Large

Jerome Christenson has been elected as Winona city council's member at large, winning against Michelle Alexander.

Christenson received 4,806 votes or 54.60%, while Alexander received 3,965 votes or 45.04%, according to preliminary results.

"I've got to give a huge, huge shout out and thanks to the people on my committee and the people who worked on my behalf," Christenson said. "And a particular hug and thank you to my wife. We got married in September and honeymoon-ed by campaigning for city council."

Christenson said he looks forward to seeing where the City of Winona Comprehensive Plan draft develops and working with the community to have a good indication to what they see the future being.

Alexander reached out and offered her congratulations after the election results came in said Christenson.

"I'm looking forward to talking with her in the future and benefiting from her years of experience—that is encouraging," Christenson said. "Michelle and I have been friends for many years, and we've worked together on a number of things and I certainly hope and intend for that positive relationship and friendship to continue. She's a wonderful woman— accomplished and a great asset to our community."

Council Member Ward 2

Unopposed Jeff Hyma has been selected as the Winona city council's member for the second ward, according to preliminary results.

"I'm humbled by all of this. I thought my predecessor, Eileen [Moeller], did a wonderful job and I hope to be as capable as she was, in my own way, going forward," Hyma said.

Hyma, who's lived in Ward 2 for 25 years, said he's excited to collectively work with the council to move things forward.

"I know my perspective is not the same perspective that's held by everybody," Hyma said. "I look forward to meet more people and hear from them and understand what's important to them. I think we have a collective good group of people that will work together to move the city's interests forward. Like everything, we won't be perfect but hopefully we'll hear from our constituents and they'll give us a sense to what they're looking for and guide us forward."

Council Member Ward 4

George Borzyskowski has been elected as Winona city council's member for the fourth ward, winning against Amber Buysman.

Borzyskowski received 1,609 votes or 62.93%, while Buysman received 944 votes or 36.92%, according to preliminary results.

"I'd just like to say it's very gratifying. I'm glad that all of the work I put into it has paid off. And I will continue to represent the people of the ward to the best of my ability as I've done for the past 24 years," Borzyskowski said.

Representing the people has always been his number one goal, Borzyskowski said.

"And that shows in the election," he said. "It shows that people do believe that I do that, that I represent them. I'm going to continue to listen to the people and move forward."