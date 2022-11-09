UPDATE: Winona County election results

Here are the preliminary election results for Winona County positions:

County Commissioner District 1

Chris Meyer has been elected as Winona County's district one commissioner, winning against Ken Fritz.

Meyer received 2,209 votes or 62.42%, while Fritz received 1,323 votes or 37.38%, according to preliminary results.

"It has been a hard campaign, and I am grateful for the help and support from so many people in the community. I pledge to continue to use database decision-making and to listen to the views and concerns of my constituents both in the east end of Winona and county-wide," Meyer said in a statement.

Moving forward, Meyer said, immediate concern is focused on finding a new County Administrator and finalizing the preliminary levy in December.

"There are three things I talked about most during the campaign," Meyer said. "I would like us to more fully fund our soil and water conservation district, I would like for the county to focus on improving delivery and access for health and human services, and the third thing is to really try and help the county become more collaborative with the cities and townships."

County Commissioner District 2

Dwayne Voegeli has been elected as Winona County's district two commissioner, winning against Jerry Obieglo.

Voegeli received 2,393 votes or 61.91%, while Obieglo received 1,460 votes or 37.77%, according to preliminary results.

"I feel grateful and humble," Voegeli said. "I'm looking forward to try and find common ground whenever possible and try to find solutions to problems. I'm looking forward to seek middle ground whenever possible and work on common sense solutions."

Voegeli said he's a bit of an anomaly because he's worked in public office before over a decade ago between 2002-2010 but is ready to work with county staff and the agencies they work with.

"I was also very lucky. My opponent Jerry Obieglo is a great guy," said Voegeli. "We both had a clean campaign. Unfortunately, that's a rare thing nowadays. So I respected him before the process and I respect him even more now."

County Commissioner District 5

Marcia Ward has been elected as Winona County's district five commissioner, winning against Bob Redig.

Ward received 2,821 votes or 65.21%, while Redig received 1,495 votes or 34.56%, according to preliminary results.

"I'm honored and humbled that district five feels I am their representative on a county board," said Ward. "I've been there a long time but I do appreciate the support."

Ward said she's looking forward to finding balance between mandated state and federal programs and the services at the county level.

"Ever since I've been a county commissioner, I've always had the tagline, It's a great day to live in Winona county," said Ward. "And I truly believe that. That's the goal. It's not always easy to say that and make it heartfelt, but that is the goal to help people obtain— to have everybody be able to say it is a great day to live in Winona county."

County Auditor/Treasurer

Chelsi Wilbright has been elected as Winona County's county auditor/treasurer, winning against John Eger.

Wilbright received 10,556 votes or 60.37%, while Eger received 6,871 votes or 39.29%, according to preliminary results.

County Recorder

Unopposed incumbent Bob Bambenek is set to serve another term as Winona County's county recorder, according to preliminary election results.

"I'd really like to compliment everyone that voted and those that judged and all the people that assisted with the election," Bambenek said. "I'm looking forward to continuing to work with the public and the county organizations and the new aspects of our work that we are going to be working with in 2023."

County Sheriff

Ron Ganrude has been elected as Winona County's sheriff, winning against Charles Rolbiecki.

Ganrude received 11,134 votes or 58.44%, while Rolbiecki received 7,865 votes or 41.28%, according to preliminary results.

County Attorney

Unopposed incumbent Karin Sonneman is set to serve another term as Winona County's county attorney, according to preliminary election results.

Soil and Water Supervisor District 1

Unopposed Ross L. Greden is set to serve as Winona County's soil and supervisor for district one, according to preliminary election results.

Soil and Water Supervisor District 4

Unopposed Tom Scarponcini is set to serve as Winona County's soil and supervisor for district four, according to preliminary election results.