Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge recognizes volunteers

The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife & Fish Refuge Winona offices recently recognized Tim Connolly of Pickwick, Minnesota, as the 2022 Volunteer of the Year.

Tim volunteers his time helping with fishing events, picking up trash, and completing European buckthorn removal around the Refuge boat landings over the winter.

While volunteer opportunities were limited again this year due to the pandemic, 65 volunteers contributed over 560 hours of service representing nearly $17,000 to the Refuge. Volunteer activities included assisting with Refuge biological surveys, planting trees, assisting with fishing events, maintenance activities, and invasive species monitoring and control.

The volunteer program is an excellent way to gain experience, help wildlife, meet interesting people and is open to all ages and abilities. If you would like to enjoy a productive and rewarding experience as a Refuge Volunteer, please call (507) 454-7351.