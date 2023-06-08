USDA Rural Development has funding available for very low- and low-income individuals and families seeking to purchase or repair a home in a rural area.

The Direct Home Loan program offers financing to qualified very-low and low-income applicants who are unable to qualify for traditional financing. No down payment is required, and the interest rate could be as low as 1% with a subsidy. Applicants must meet income and credit guidelines and demonstrate repayment ability. The program is available in rural communities of generally 35,000 people or less.

The maximum loan amount is $40,000 at a 1% interest rate, repayable for a 20-year term and can be used to improve or modernize homes and do essential repairs. Grants of up to $10,000 are available to homeowners 62 and older and must be used to remove health or safety hazards, such as fixing a leaking roof, installing indoor plumbing or replacing a furnace.

Time is limited to receive funds for the current fiscal year. Contact a USDA Rural Development Housing Specialist in your area today, to see if you qualify.

USDA Rural Development offices: 1005 High Ave. NE, Willmar, MN 56201-2680, 320-235-5612 ext. 4; 1810 30th St. NW, Suite 3, Faribault, 55021-1843, 507-332-7418 ext. 4; 1424 E. College Drive, Suite 500, Marshall, 56258-2090, 507-537-1401 ext. 4.