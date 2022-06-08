Vaccine clinic scheduled for Saturday morning in Winona

Winona County Public Health will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic during the Winona Farmer's Market Saturday at Levee Park.

The vaccine clinic will run from 8 a.m. to noon.

Primary series doses and boosters will be available during the clinic, with doses of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson available.

Pfizer first and second primary doses and first boosters five month after the primary doses will be available for anyone 5 years old and older, while Moderna in these doses will be available for people 18 years old and older.

Johnson and Johnson single primary series doses will also be available for people 18 years old and older who are unable to tolerate Pfizer and Moderna.

As for additional boosters, Moderna and Pfizer second boosters -- which must be given at least four months after the first -- will be available for people 50 years old and older and for anyone who has received the Johnson and Johnson booster.

For people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised, extra doses at the clinic that will be available include additional Pfizer doses and boosters for ages 5 to 11 years old; additional doses and first and second boosters of Pfizer for ages 12 to 17; additional doses and first and second boosters of Moderna and Pfizer for ages 18 and older; and an additional dose and booster of Johnson and Johnson for ages 18 and older.

For people unable to travel to the clinic, anyone can ride SEMCAC's Transportation Dispatch for free by calling 1-800-528-7622(#3).

People with children who are unable to travel to the clinic can schedule a home visit by calling 507-457-6424 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Attendees of the clinic do not need appointments, but if they would like to register ahead of time, they can visit https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us/appointment/en/reg/2651828109.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.