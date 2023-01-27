Visit Winona now offers Winona mug by Minnesota teen artist

Visit Winona has have teamed up with Minnesota teen artist Willow Larson to create the city’s own exclusive mug design, now available for purchase at the Winona Visitor Center.

Larson began creating keepsake community mugs after sketching a design for her own small town of Fertile, located in Northern Minnesota. People from surrounding communities began requesting their own custom drinkware. Each mug is personalized with images, landmarks, and words associated with that town.

Winona’s mug design includes iconography such as the Wagon Bridge, Sugar Loaf, historic downtown and—of course—Bloedow Bakery.

Word of mouth, social media and news coverage have helped this young artist build an impressive following. Larson and her niche business have been featured on “NBC Nightly News,” the CNN Morning Show, Kare11, KSTP, Fargo Forum, and more. She currently offers more than 150 town designs and has sold more than 10,000 mugs.

Larson shares new designs and manages orders through her business website and social media at Ivory & Sage, and has sold her artwork at stores and boutiques across the Midwest.

For more information, call Visit Winona at (507) 452-0735 or the Winona Visitor Center at (507) 452-2278.

